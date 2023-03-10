AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Flandreau 55, Lakota Tech 41

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Rapid City Christian 42

Semifinal=

Hamlin 57, Red Cloud 35

Class AA State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mitchell 48, Watertown 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Stevens 48

Semifinal=

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43

Class B State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Castlewood 51, Howard 47

Jones County 47, Sully Buttes 38

Wall 76, Wolsey-Wessington 72

