March 11, 2023 GMT
Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Flandreau 55, Lakota Tech 41
Sioux Falls Christian 52, Rapid City Christian 42
Semifinal=
Hamlin 57, Red Cloud 35
Class AA State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Mitchell 48, Watertown 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Stevens 48
Semifinal=
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43
Class B State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Castlewood 51, Howard 47
Jones County 47, Sully Buttes 38
Wall 76, Wolsey-Wessington 72
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/