AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 49, Westfield Area 33

Albany 44, Black Hawk 39, OT

Alma/Pepin 61, Independence 60

Almond-Bancroft 89, Gresham Community 30

Appleton East 76, Oshkosh West 56

Appleton North 69, Fond du Lac 60

Appleton West 77, Hortonville 67

Ashwaubenon 67, Pulaski 58

Auburndale 81, Assumption 53

Bay Port 77, Sheboygan South 52

Belleville 74, Marshall 45

Big Foot 65, East Troy 50

Black River Falls 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65

Blair-Taylor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 58

Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 43

Boyceville 50, Glenwood City 31

Burlington 63, Union Grove 38

Cameron 81, Spooner 23

Cassville 73, Benton 68

Cedarburg 75, Slinger 58

Chequamegon 48, Prentice 43

Chilton 71, Kiel 67

Clayton 44, Birchwood 40

Cuba City 86, Riverdale 40

D.C. Everest 87, Merrill 71

Darlington 67, Fennimore 53

De Pere 64, Sheboygan North 42

Denmark 89, Oconto Falls 60

Dodgeland 56, Valley Christian 37

Dodgeville 64, Lancaster 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Drummond 67, South Shore 48

Durand 76, Mondovi 51

Edgar 55, Stratford 52

Edgewood 69, Monroe 62, OT

Elk Mound 61, Spring Valley 50

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 78, Kohler 76

Evansville 71, Clinton 58

Faith Christian 66, Kenosha Christian Life 58

Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48

Fall River 60, Randolph 49

Flambeau 81, Cornell 69

Sports

  • Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

  • Homa feeling at home and leads at Riviera as Tiger makes cut

  • AP source: QB Derek Carr meeting with Jets this weekend

  • AP source: Commanders finalizing hire of Bieniemy as OC

    • Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Little Chute 59

    Franklin 65, Kenosha Indian Trail 61

    Freedom 64, Marinette 45

    Germantown 77, Brookfield Central 72

    Gilmanton 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69

    Grantsburg 59, Clear Lake 40

    Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 65, Peshtigo 52

    Green Bay Southwest 58, Notre Dame 55

    Greendale 84, New Berlin West 63

    Hartford Union 61, West Bend West 48

    Hilbert 44, Manitowoc Lutheran 32

    Homestead 75, Grafton 73

    Horicon 63, Oakfield 49

    Howards Grove 69, Mishicot 42

    Janesville Craig 91, Sun Prairie 71

    Janesville Parker 65, Beloit Memorial 63

    Kaukauna 93, Oshkosh North 85

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, The Prairie School 56

    Kettle Moraine 68, Waukesha West 55

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Ripon 70

    Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 51

    Kewaunee 82, Sevastopol 28

    Kickapoo 65, Weston 53

    Kimberly 73, Neenah 65

    La Crosse Central 54, Onalaska 35

    Lac Courte Oreilles 74, Mercer 55

    Lake Mills 81, Lodi 52

    Lakeside Lutheran 75, Watertown Luther Prep 58

    Lourdes Academy 54, Hustisford 42

    Loyal 62, Greenwood 38

    Luther 95, Arcadia 66

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luxemburg-Casco 54, Waupaca 51

    Madison La Follette 106, Milwaukee Riverside University 67

    Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 42

    Manawa 63, Amherst 49

    Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Green Bay Preble 53

    Marathon 86, Newman Catholic 76

    Marion 65, Tigerton 62

    Markesan 73, Princeton/Green Lake 38

    Marquette University 66, Menomonee Falls 53

    Marshfield 45, Wausau West 35

    McDonell Central 65, Thorp 54

    McFarland 88, Whitewater 40

    Menasha 60, New London 49

    Menominee Indian 93, Shiocton 85

    Middleton 51, Sun Prairie West 50

    Milton 64, Monona Grove 45

    Milw. Academy of Excellence 53, Grace Christian 43

    Milwaukee Bradley Tech 72, Milw. Washington 70

    Milwaukee Golda Meir 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 43

    Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 61

    Neillsville 75, Spencer 52

    New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Pewaukee 56

    Northland Lutheran 69, White Lake 64

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Northwestern 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

    Northwood 76, Turtle Lake 55

    Oak Creek 92, Racine Park 80

    Oregon 74, Mount Horeb 72

    Osceola 70, Somerset 55

    Osseo-Fairchild 84, Regis 74

    Owen-Withee 74, Colby 64

    Pardeeville 84, Montello 43

    Pecatonica 94, Juda 44

    Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 41

    Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 56

    Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 50

    Plymouth 74, Waupun 62

    Port Washington 99, Nicolet 83

    Portage 83, Reedsburg Area 73

    Potosi 67, Shullsburg 59

    Prescott 82, Ellsworth 59

    Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 57

    Racine St. Catherine’s 87, Catholic Central 40

    Richland Center 59, River Valley 58

    Rock County Christian 77, Waukesha Christian 45

    Saint Croix Central 59, Baldwin-Woodville 47

    Saint Francis 73, Augustine Prep 38

    Saint Thomas More 59, Shoreland Lutheran 55

    Sauk Prairie 67, Baraboo 63

    Seneca 72, La Farge 33

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Random Lake 50

    Sheboygan Christian 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 58

    Solon Springs 46, Hurley 39

    Southern Door 63, Gibraltar 47

    Southwestern 85, Iowa-Grant 59

    St. Croix Falls 49, Hayward 40

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. Mary Catholic 74, Reedsville 64

    Stevens Point 46, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43

    Stoughton 59, Fort Atkinson 53

    Tomah 59, Aquinas 48

    Tomahawk 70, Crandon 52

    Turner 75, Jefferson 60

    Two Rivers 61, Sheboygan Falls 59

    Unity 81, Luck 33

    Verona Area 70, Madison East 54

    Washburn 77, Butternut 7

    Waterford 70, Badger 63

    Watertown 61, Beaver Dam 60

    Waukesha South 69, Mukwonago 57

    Waunakee 69, DeForest 53

    Wautoma 54, Mauston 53

    Wauzeka-Steuben 88, Ithaca 56

    Webster 70, Frederic 59

    West Allis Nathan Hale 81, Wauwatosa East 64

    West De Pere 79, Green Bay West 46

    West Salem 84, Viroqua 31

    Westosha Central 85, Delavan-Darien 32

    Whitehall 76, Augusta 65

    Whitnall 68, Brown Deer 52

    Wilmot Union 62, Elkhorn Area 45

    Wisconsin Dells 76, Nekoosa 41

    Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 41

    Wrightstown 52, Clintonville 47

    Xavier 85, Green Bay East 26

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.