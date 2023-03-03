AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44

Allen Park Cabrini 64, Dearborn Heights Star International 49

Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Kalamazoo Christian 42

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 49

Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 55

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Southfield Manoogian 7

Bronson 49, East Jackson 47

Brown City 60, Peck 40

Carson City-Crystal 40, Vestaburg 24

Chassell 92, Lake Linden-Hubbell 65

Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33

Coldwater 52, Portage Central 51

Detroit Catholic Central 87, Macomb Dakota 72

Dundee 79, Britton-Deerfield 61

Eau Claire 73, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51

Flint Powers 67, Flushing 49

Fruitport Calvary Christian 83, Martin 36

Goodrich 65, Frankenmuth 52

Grand Blanc 57, Flint Beecher 43

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Notre Dame Prep 61

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 74, Wyoming Godwin Heights 70

Grand Rapids Northview 41, Greenville 28

Grandville 50, Byron Center 46

Grandville Calvin Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42

Hart 68, Holton 16

Iron Mountain 56, Negaunee 47

Ishpeming 82, L’Anse 45

Lansing Christian 70, Novi Christian 54

Lansing Waverly 86, Battle Creek Harper Creek 47

Lawrence 71, Centreville 65

    • Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48

    Marion 44, Bear Lake 35

    Marquette 61, Sault Ste Marie 53

    Mason 56, Portland 45

    Millington 61, Unionville-Sebewaing 56

    New Lothrop 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46

    Norway 74, Rapid River 33

    Oakridge High School 44, Montague 43

    Olivet 50, Hastings 28

    Onaway 87, Mackinaw City 74

    Oxford 48, Berkley 37

    Painesdale Jeffers 88, Dollar Bay 46

    Romeo 57, Utica 46

    South Haven 46, Coloma 34

    South Lyon East 65, Waterford Kettering 52

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, Covert 30

    Standish-Sterling Central 72, Lincoln-Alcona 30

    Summerfield 67, Livingston Christian 58

    Traverse City Christian 77, Fife Lake Forest Area 42

    Trenton 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 59

    Union City 45, Grass Lake 38

    Walkerville 54, Mason County Eastern 53, OT

    Walled Lake Western 65, Waterford Mott 56

    Watervliet 65, Saugatuck 38

    West Bloomfield 64, Troy 61

    Whitehall 70, Muskegon Orchard View 57

    Ypsilanti 50, Southfield Christian 43

    Zeeland West 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    River Rouge vs. Edison PSA, ccd.

    ___

