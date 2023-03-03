Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44
Allen Park Cabrini 64, Dearborn Heights Star International 49
Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Kalamazoo Christian 42
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 49
Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 55
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Southfield Manoogian 7
Bronson 49, East Jackson 47
Brown City 60, Peck 40
Carson City-Crystal 40, Vestaburg 24
Chassell 92, Lake Linden-Hubbell 65
Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33
Coldwater 52, Portage Central 51
Detroit Catholic Central 87, Macomb Dakota 72
Dundee 79, Britton-Deerfield 61
Eau Claire 73, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51
Flint Powers 67, Flushing 49
Fruitport Calvary Christian 83, Martin 36
Goodrich 65, Frankenmuth 52
Grand Blanc 57, Flint Beecher 43
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Notre Dame Prep 61
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 74, Wyoming Godwin Heights 70
Grand Rapids Northview 41, Greenville 28
Grandville 50, Byron Center 46
Grandville Calvin Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42
Hart 68, Holton 16
Iron Mountain 56, Negaunee 47
Ishpeming 82, L’Anse 45
Lansing Christian 70, Novi Christian 54
Lansing Waverly 86, Battle Creek Harper Creek 47
Lawrence 71, Centreville 65
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48
Marion 44, Bear Lake 35
Marquette 61, Sault Ste Marie 53
Mason 56, Portland 45
Millington 61, Unionville-Sebewaing 56
New Lothrop 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46
Norway 74, Rapid River 33
Oakridge High School 44, Montague 43
Olivet 50, Hastings 28
Onaway 87, Mackinaw City 74
Oxford 48, Berkley 37
Painesdale Jeffers 88, Dollar Bay 46
Romeo 57, Utica 46
South Haven 46, Coloma 34
South Lyon East 65, Waterford Kettering 52
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, Covert 30
Standish-Sterling Central 72, Lincoln-Alcona 30
Summerfield 67, Livingston Christian 58
Traverse City Christian 77, Fife Lake Forest Area 42
Trenton 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 59
Union City 45, Grass Lake 38
Walkerville 54, Mason County Eastern 53, OT
Walled Lake Western 65, Waterford Mott 56
Watervliet 65, Saugatuck 38
West Bloomfield 64, Troy 61
Whitehall 70, Muskegon Orchard View 57
Ypsilanti 50, Southfield Christian 43
Zeeland West 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
River Rouge vs. Edison PSA, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/