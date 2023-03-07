AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Coldwater 39

Bay City Western 53, Midland 48

Berkley 76, Detroit Mumford 45

Birmingham Seaholm 55, Birmingham Groves 46

Byron Center 78, Caledonia 65

Coopersville 47, Grand Haven 44

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 57, Redford Thurston 51

Detroit King 54, Dearborn Fordson 37

Detroit Renaissance 59, Royal Oak 46

Detroit Western Intl 50, Melvindale 13

East Grand Rapids 69, Wyoming 50

Flint Southwestern 53, Flushing 45

Grand Ledge 56, St. Johns 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28

Grand Rapids Union 75, Muskegon Mona Shores 63

Grandville 50, Holland 34

Greenville 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 54

Holt 63, Jackson 60

Howell 69, Linden 38

Jenison 51, Zeeland East 46

Lake Orion 64, Rochester 54

Lansing Everett 69, Jackson Northwest 64

Lowell 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 48

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 49, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Mattawan 78, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 73

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61

Northville 45, Novi 38, OT

Oxford 68, Lapeer 49

Petoskey 68, Alpena 53

Portage Central 53, Stevensville Lakeshore 26

Richland Gull Lake 63, Sturgis 30

Rockford 64, Cedar Springs 41

Sports

  • Lamar Jackson gets nonexclusive franchise tag from Ravens

  • AP source: Giants give Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley

  • Sorting out who's No. 1 will continue after NFL combine

  • AP: Alabama's Brandon Miller SEC player, newcomer of year

    • Romeo 66, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63

    Roseville 57, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 61, Swartz Creek 58

    Salem 81, Plymouth 75

    South Lyon East 73, South Lyon 50

    Southfield A&T 66, Livonia Stevenson 63

    St. Joseph 66, Portage Northern 58

    Sterling Heights 50, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 38

    Traverse City Central 58, Sault Ste Marie 57

    Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45

    Trenton 52, Monroe 44

    Utica 64, Utica Ford 34

    Warren Woods Tower 80, Warren Mott 53

    Waterford Kettering 65, Pontiac 48

    West Bloomfield 62, Bloomfield Hills 56

    Westland John Glenn 67, Wayne Memorial 63

    White Lake Lakeland 65, Walled Lake Northern 45

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 54, Ypsilanti 34

    Zeeland West 60, Holland West Ottawa 54

    Division 2=

    Adrian 71, Hillsdale 34

    Algonac 58, Marine City 46

    Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61

    Buchanan 45, Dowagiac Union 44

    DCP-Northwestern 75, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42

    Dearborn Heights Annapolis 75, Dearborn Heights Star International 58

    Detroit Country Day 65, Madison Heights Lamphere 42

    Ferndale University 76, Hazel Park 62

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forest Hills Eastern 73, West Michigan Aviation 58

    Freeland 62, Saginaw Swan Valley 44

    Fruitport 48, Montague 35

    Garber 58, Bay City John Glenn 55

    Gladwin 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 48

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 60, Comstock Park 50

    Grant 64, Newaygo 48

    Hamilton 62, Holland Christian 55

    Haslett 55, Fowlerville 45

    Hastings 65, Grand River Prep 56

    Howard City Tri-County 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 47

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 72, Allendale 58

    Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46

    Lake Fenton 76, Ortonville Brandon 59

    Lansing Catholic 81, Eaton Rapids 51

    Lansing Eastern 65, Lansing Sexton 60

    Milan 74, Monroe Jefferson 57

    Mount Morris 57, Owosso 53

    Negaunee 65, Houghton 29

    Niles 44, Eddies 43

    North Branch 47, Yale 34

    Oakridge High School 77, Muskegon Orchard View 54

    Parchment 63, Battle Creek Pennfield 54

    Portland 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

    Riverview 58, New Boston Huron 34

    St. Clair 67, Marysville 41

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 71, Detroit Osborn 56

    Taylor Prep 55, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 11

    Tecumseh 70, Parma Western 34

    Three Rivers 69, Paw Paw 61

    Vicksburg 71, Constantine 61

    Warren Fitzgerald 54, Eastpointe East Detroit 42

    Wayland Union 74, Plainwell 56

    Westfield 84, Garden City 71

    Williamston 64, Pinckney 52

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 62, Kelloggsville 40

    Division 3=

    Ann Arbor Greenhills 73, Communication And Media Arts 49

    Bad Axe 50, Harbor Beach 35

    Bath 56, Byron 39

    Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61

    Bloomingdale 67, Bangor 53

    Burton Bendle 62, Montrose 55

    Burton Madison 74, Burton Atherton 33

    Cassopolis 63, Coloma 43

    Centreville 46, Quincy 26

    Clawson 48, Royal Oak Shrine 33

    Clinton Township Clintondale 69, Landmark Academy 15

    Comstock 69, Delton Kellogg 51

    Detroit Community 60, Detroit Universal 44

    Detroit Cristo Rey 55, Academy of the Americas 43

    Detroit Jalen Rose 61, Center Line Prep Academy 35

    ADVERTISEMENT

    East Jordan 63, Charlevoix 49

    Farwell 48, Pinconning 47

    Fennville 65, Holland Black River 60

    Genesee 50, Marlette 44

    Grass Lake 70, Vandercook Lake Jackson 48

    Gwinn 52, Hancock 46

    Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47

    Hartford 50, Gobles 48

    Hemlock 55, Saginaw Arts and Science 29

    Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38

    Hudson 64, Addison 37

    Ithaca 67, Lakeview 39

    Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Homer 47

    Kalamazoo Christian 58, Galesburg-Augusta 36

    Madison Heights 72, Detroit Pershing 64

    Manchester 66, Sand Creek 48

    Memphis 61, Mount Clemens 46

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 62, Blissfield 35

    Oakland Intl 49, Hope of Detroit 15

    Perry 66, New Lothrop 42

    Potterville 70, Springport 38

    Ravenna 52, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49

    Roscommon 41, Charlton Heston 27

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57, St. Charles 34

    Sandusky 41, Unionville-Sebewaing 36

    Shelby 53, Manistee 36

    Southfield Bradford Academy 63, Whitmore Lake 42

    St. Louis 60, Morley-Stanwood 56

    Union City 45, White Pigeon 36

    Vassar 64, Otisville Lakeville 59

    Vermontville Maple Valley 62, Saranac 61

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whittemore-Prescott 54, Oscoda 46

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 78, Saugatuck 39

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Whiteford 40

    Division 4=

    Ann Arbor Central Academy 69, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 55

    AuGres-Sims 35, Atlanta 27

    Austin Catholic 46, Auburn Hills Christian 39

    Baraga 55, Chassell 47

    Bay City All Saints 59, Mayville 21

    Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 59, New Buffalo 21

    Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33

    Burr Oak 58, Athens 39

    Calhoun Christian 60, Battle Creek Academy 42

    Camden-Frontier 51, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 41

    Cedarville 64, Newberry 42

    Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44

    Climax-Scotts 45, Battle Creek St. Philip 43

    Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Eben Junction Superior Central 29

    Deckerville 58, Kinde-North Huron 42

    Detroit Davis def. Sigma Academy, forfeit

    Detroit Douglass 52, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 49

    Dollar Bay 46, L’Anse 32

    Hale 49, Fairview 32

    Jackson Christian 64, Jackson Prep 42

    Lutheran Westland 50, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 35

    Maplewood Baptist 54, Engadine 20

    Marcellus 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 32

    Martin 46, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 35

    Mason County Eastern 52, Walkerville 45

    Mendon 95, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 11

    Merrill 43, Coleman 34

    Michigan Math and Science 62, Southfield Manoogian 18

    Morenci 81, Waldron 62

    North Adams-Jerome 64, Marshall Academy 40

    North Dickinson 65, Republic-Michigamme 33

    Ontonagon 51, Ewen - Trout Creek 49

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence 63, Livingston Christian 45

    Portland St. Patrick 58, Fulton-Middleton 42

    Posen 59, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 44

    Rock Mid Peninsula 65, Hannahville Indian 52

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30

    Summerfield 51, Britton-Deerfield 43

    Vestaburg 46, Midland Calvary Baptist 39

    Webberville 53, Morrice 39

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 62, Crockett 55

    Wolverine 61, Rogers City 59

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Division 3=

    West Iron County vs. Manistique, ppd. to Mar 7th.

    Division 4=

    Mackinac Island vs. Pellston, ppd. to Mar 7th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.