Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Coldwater 39
Bay City Western 53, Midland 48
Berkley 76, Detroit Mumford 45
Birmingham Seaholm 55, Birmingham Groves 46
Byron Center 78, Caledonia 65
Coopersville 47, Grand Haven 44
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 57, Redford Thurston 51
Detroit King 54, Dearborn Fordson 37
Detroit Renaissance 59, Royal Oak 46
Detroit Western Intl 50, Melvindale 13
East Grand Rapids 69, Wyoming 50
Flint Southwestern 53, Flushing 45
Grand Ledge 56, St. Johns 52
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28
Grand Rapids Union 75, Muskegon Mona Shores 63
Grandville 50, Holland 34
Greenville 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 54
Holt 63, Jackson 60
Howell 69, Linden 38
Jenison 51, Zeeland East 46
Lake Orion 64, Rochester 54
Lansing Everett 69, Jackson Northwest 64
Lowell 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 48
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 49, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47
Mattawan 78, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 73
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61
Northville 45, Novi 38, OT
Oxford 68, Lapeer 49
Petoskey 68, Alpena 53
Portage Central 53, Stevensville Lakeshore 26
Richland Gull Lake 63, Sturgis 30
Rockford 64, Cedar Springs 41
Romeo 66, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63
Roseville 57, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54
Saginaw Arthur Hill 61, Swartz Creek 58
Salem 81, Plymouth 75
South Lyon East 73, South Lyon 50
Southfield A&T 66, Livonia Stevenson 63
St. Joseph 66, Portage Northern 58
Sterling Heights 50, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 38
Traverse City Central 58, Sault Ste Marie 57
Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45
Trenton 52, Monroe 44
Utica 64, Utica Ford 34
Warren Woods Tower 80, Warren Mott 53
Waterford Kettering 65, Pontiac 48
West Bloomfield 62, Bloomfield Hills 56
Westland John Glenn 67, Wayne Memorial 63
White Lake Lakeland 65, Walled Lake Northern 45
Ypsilanti Lincoln 54, Ypsilanti 34
Zeeland West 60, Holland West Ottawa 54
Division 2=
Adrian 71, Hillsdale 34
Algonac 58, Marine City 46
Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61
Buchanan 45, Dowagiac Union 44
DCP-Northwestern 75, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 75, Dearborn Heights Star International 58
Detroit Country Day 65, Madison Heights Lamphere 42
Ferndale University 76, Hazel Park 62
Forest Hills Eastern 73, West Michigan Aviation 58
Freeland 62, Saginaw Swan Valley 44
Fruitport 48, Montague 35
Garber 58, Bay City John Glenn 55
Gladwin 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 48
Grand Rapids West Catholic 60, Comstock Park 50
Grant 64, Newaygo 48
Hamilton 62, Holland Christian 55
Haslett 55, Fowlerville 45
Hastings 65, Grand River Prep 56
Howard City Tri-County 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 47
Hudsonville Unity Christian 72, Allendale 58
Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46
Lake Fenton 76, Ortonville Brandon 59
Lansing Catholic 81, Eaton Rapids 51
Lansing Eastern 65, Lansing Sexton 60
Milan 74, Monroe Jefferson 57
Mount Morris 57, Owosso 53
Negaunee 65, Houghton 29
Niles 44, Eddies 43
North Branch 47, Yale 34
Oakridge High School 77, Muskegon Orchard View 54
Parchment 63, Battle Creek Pennfield 54
Portland 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 34
Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30
Riverview 58, New Boston Huron 34
St. Clair 67, Marysville 41
St. Clair Shores South Lake 71, Detroit Osborn 56
Taylor Prep 55, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 11
Tecumseh 70, Parma Western 34
Three Rivers 69, Paw Paw 61
Vicksburg 71, Constantine 61
Warren Fitzgerald 54, Eastpointe East Detroit 42
Wayland Union 74, Plainwell 56
Westfield 84, Garden City 71
Williamston 64, Pinckney 52
Wyoming Godwin Heights 62, Kelloggsville 40
Division 3=
Ann Arbor Greenhills 73, Communication And Media Arts 49
Bad Axe 50, Harbor Beach 35
Bath 56, Byron 39
Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61
Bloomingdale 67, Bangor 53
Burton Bendle 62, Montrose 55
Burton Madison 74, Burton Atherton 33
Cassopolis 63, Coloma 43
Centreville 46, Quincy 26
Clawson 48, Royal Oak Shrine 33
Clinton Township Clintondale 69, Landmark Academy 15
Comstock 69, Delton Kellogg 51
Detroit Community 60, Detroit Universal 44
Detroit Cristo Rey 55, Academy of the Americas 43
Detroit Jalen Rose 61, Center Line Prep Academy 35
East Jordan 63, Charlevoix 49
Farwell 48, Pinconning 47
Fennville 65, Holland Black River 60
Genesee 50, Marlette 44
Grass Lake 70, Vandercook Lake Jackson 48
Gwinn 52, Hancock 46
Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47
Hartford 50, Gobles 48
Hemlock 55, Saginaw Arts and Science 29
Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38
Hudson 64, Addison 37
Ithaca 67, Lakeview 39
Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Homer 47
Kalamazoo Christian 58, Galesburg-Augusta 36
Madison Heights 72, Detroit Pershing 64
Manchester 66, Sand Creek 48
Memphis 61, Mount Clemens 46
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 62, Blissfield 35
Oakland Intl 49, Hope of Detroit 15
Perry 66, New Lothrop 42
Potterville 70, Springport 38
Ravenna 52, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49
Roscommon 41, Charlton Heston 27
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57, St. Charles 34
Sandusky 41, Unionville-Sebewaing 36
Shelby 53, Manistee 36
Southfield Bradford Academy 63, Whitmore Lake 42
St. Louis 60, Morley-Stanwood 56
Union City 45, White Pigeon 36
Vassar 64, Otisville Lakeville 59
Vermontville Maple Valley 62, Saranac 61
Whittemore-Prescott 54, Oscoda 46
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 78, Saugatuck 39
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Whiteford 40
Division 4=
Ann Arbor Central Academy 69, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 55
AuGres-Sims 35, Atlanta 27
Austin Catholic 46, Auburn Hills Christian 39
Baraga 55, Chassell 47
Bay City All Saints 59, Mayville 21
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 59, New Buffalo 21
Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Burr Oak 58, Athens 39
Calhoun Christian 60, Battle Creek Academy 42
Camden-Frontier 51, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 41
Cedarville 64, Newberry 42
Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44
Climax-Scotts 45, Battle Creek St. Philip 43
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Eben Junction Superior Central 29
Deckerville 58, Kinde-North Huron 42
Detroit Davis def. Sigma Academy, forfeit
Detroit Douglass 52, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 49
Dollar Bay 46, L’Anse 32
Hale 49, Fairview 32
Jackson Christian 64, Jackson Prep 42
Lutheran Westland 50, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 35
Maplewood Baptist 54, Engadine 20
Marcellus 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 32
Martin 46, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 35
Mason County Eastern 52, Walkerville 45
Mendon 95, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 11
Merrill 43, Coleman 34
Michigan Math and Science 62, Southfield Manoogian 18
Morenci 81, Waldron 62
North Adams-Jerome 64, Marshall Academy 40
North Dickinson 65, Republic-Michigamme 33
Ontonagon 51, Ewen - Trout Creek 49
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 63, Livingston Christian 45
Portland St. Patrick 58, Fulton-Middleton 42
Posen 59, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 44
Rock Mid Peninsula 65, Hannahville Indian 52
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30
Summerfield 51, Britton-Deerfield 43
Vestaburg 46, Midland Calvary Baptist 39
Webberville 53, Morrice 39
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 62, Crockett 55
Wolverine 61, Rogers City 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Division 3=
West Iron County vs. Manistique, ppd. to Mar 7th.
Division 4=
Mackinac Island vs. Pellston, ppd. to Mar 7th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/