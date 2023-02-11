Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64
Antioch 51, Ridgewood 28
Arthur Christian 60, DeLand-Weldon 20
Aurora Math-Science 64, Elmwood Park 31
BHRA 60, Bloomington 53
Bensenville (Fenton) 77, Argo 54
Benton 65, Massac County 43
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 65, Hinsdale South 58
Byron 55, East Dubuque 50
Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44
Carterville 93, Vandalia 65
Centralia Christ Our Rock 85, Red Hill 41
Chicago (Lane) 64, Mather 51
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 80, Maria 64
Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60
Decatur St. Teresa 67, Monticello 49
Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Downers North 59, Waubonsie Valley 42
Dwight 59, Riverton 52, OT
Effingham 66, Jerseyville Jersey 44
Eisenhower 63, Mt. Zion 56
El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61
Elgin 70, Round Lake 35
Elk Grove 72, Glenbard East 68
Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Plano 40
Fairfield 38, Chester 35
Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55
Freeport 56, Belvidere North 53
Gilman Iroquois West 51, S. Newton, Ind. 20
Glenbard North 72, South Elgin 45
Glenbard West 57, OPRF 53
Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42
Hamilton County 62, Waltonville 56
Harvest Christian Academy 71, Rockford Christian Life 34
Harvey Thornton 57, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 43
Herrin 63, West Frankfort 56
Hersey 75, Grayslake Central 69, 2OT
Highland 49, Breese Mater Dei 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Beecher 55
Hinsdale Central 57, Lyons 55
Hononegah 60, Rockford Auburn 54
Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43
Illini West (Carthage) 67, Havana 19
Illinois Central Christian 52, Calvary Baptist Christian 33
Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37
Kewanee 39, Sherrard 38
LaMoille 55, DePue 48
Lawrenceville 77, Ev. Day, Ind. 60
Leo 58, Urbana 45
Libertyville 62, York 54
Lincoln 65, Stanford Olympia 25
Lisle 69, Kirkland Hiawatha 35
Lovejoy 83, Cairo 36
Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford Jefferson 49
Macon Meridian 66, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 52
Marmion 70, Dixon 33
Maroa-Forsyth 77, Argenta-Oreana 38
Metea Valley 68, Geneva 54
Miller Career, Mo. 57, Collinsville 56
Moline 64, Normal Community 39
Morris 80, Indian Creek 40
Moweaqua Central A&M 51, Neoga 50
Murphysboro 56, Harrisburg 39
Naperville North 69, Prairie Ridge 33
Nashville 43, Okawville 24
New Athens 48, Carlyle 44
New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35
Newton 56, Pana 53
Niles North 73, Schaumburg 45
Normal University 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 48
North Clay 83, Shelbyville 74
North Farmington, Mich. 61, DePaul College Prep 42
Olney (Richland County) 35, Flora 34
Oregon 49, Harvard 42
Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49
Palatine 55, Cary-Grove 39
Peoria Manual 60, Cahokia 50
Phillips 61, Chicago Ag Science 57
Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54
Pleasant Plains 58, Princeton 50
Pontiac 89, Yorkville Christian 74
Proviso East 64, Downers South 59
Quincy 59, Jacksonville 40
Rich Township 76, Rantoul 52
Riverdale 62, Indian Creek 53
Riverdale 62, Momence 53
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Oak Lawn Community 66
Robinson 64, Mattoon 51
Rochester 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38
Rock Island 67, East Peoria 57
Rockford East 60, Rockford Boylan 59
Rockford Guilford 72, Belvidere 44
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Peoria (H.S.) 48
Shepard 63, Universal 30
Simeon 72, Kenwood 64, OT
South Beloit 60, Harvest Christian Academy 28
South Beloit 73, Alden-Hebron 30
Springfield Lanphier 68, Peoria Quest 44
St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48
St. Charles East 68, Mundelein 41
St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54
St. Patrick 54, Northside Prep 32
St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61
Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45
Staunton 51, Pawnee 36
Sterling 93, Rockford Lutheran 73
Taft 56, St. Viator 55
Teutopolis 44, Centralia 38
Tolono Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39
Tuscola 64, Altamont 38
United Township High School 66, Fulton 41
Vashon, Mo. 63, East St. Louis 48
Vienna 86, Goreville 63
Von Steuben 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 52
Waterloo Gibault 58, Waterloo 49
Wheaton Academy 69, Kankakee (McNamara) 46
Wheaton North 71, Clemente 44
Wheaton North 71, Proviso West 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Danville 37
Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Normal West 26
Williamsville 57, Pinckneyville 47
Willowbrook 82, Addison Trail 60
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56, Casey-Westfield 52
Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/