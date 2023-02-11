AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64

Antioch 51, Ridgewood 28

Arthur Christian 60, DeLand-Weldon 20

Aurora Math-Science 64, Elmwood Park 31

BHRA 60, Bloomington 53

Bensenville (Fenton) 77, Argo 54

Benton 65, Massac County 43

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 65, Hinsdale South 58

Byron 55, East Dubuque 50

Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44

Carterville 93, Vandalia 65

Centralia Christ Our Rock 85, Red Hill 41

Chicago (Lane) 64, Mather 51

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 80, Maria 64

Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60

Decatur St. Teresa 67, Monticello 49

Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Downers North 59, Waubonsie Valley 42

Dwight 59, Riverton 52, OT

Effingham 66, Jerseyville Jersey 44

Eisenhower 63, Mt. Zion 56

El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Elgin 70, Round Lake 35

Elk Grove 72, Glenbard East 68

Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Plano 40

Fairfield 38, Chester 35

Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55

Freeport 56, Belvidere North 53

Gilman Iroquois West 51, S. Newton, Ind. 20

Glenbard North 72, South Elgin 45

Glenbard West 57, OPRF 53

Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42

Hamilton County 62, Waltonville 56

Harvest Christian Academy 71, Rockford Christian Life 34

    • Harvey Thornton 57, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 43

    Herrin 63, West Frankfort 56

    Hersey 75, Grayslake Central 69, 2OT

    Highland 49, Breese Mater Dei 36

    Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Beecher 55

    Hinsdale Central 57, Lyons 55

    Hononegah 60, Rockford Auburn 54

    Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43

    Illini West (Carthage) 67, Havana 19

    Illinois Central Christian 52, Calvary Baptist Christian 33

    Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37

    Kewanee 39, Sherrard 38

    LaMoille 55, DePue 48

    Lawrenceville 77, Ev. Day, Ind. 60

    Leo 58, Urbana 45

    Libertyville 62, York 54

    Lincoln 65, Stanford Olympia 25

    Lisle 69, Kirkland Hiawatha 35

    Lovejoy 83, Cairo 36

    Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford Jefferson 49

    Macon Meridian 66, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 52

    Marmion 70, Dixon 33

    Maroa-Forsyth 77, Argenta-Oreana 38

    Metea Valley 68, Geneva 54

    Miller Career, Mo. 57, Collinsville 56

    Moline 64, Normal Community 39

    Morris 80, Indian Creek 40

    Moweaqua Central A&M 51, Neoga 50

    Murphysboro 56, Harrisburg 39

    Naperville North 69, Prairie Ridge 33

    Nashville 43, Okawville 24

    New Athens 48, Carlyle 44

    New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35

    Newton 56, Pana 53

    Niles North 73, Schaumburg 45

    Normal University 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 48

    North Clay 83, Shelbyville 74

    North Farmington, Mich. 61, DePaul College Prep 42

    Olney (Richland County) 35, Flora 34

    Oregon 49, Harvard 42

    Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49

    Palatine 55, Cary-Grove 39

    Peoria Manual 60, Cahokia 50

    Phillips 61, Chicago Ag Science 57

    Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54

    Pleasant Plains 58, Princeton 50

    Pontiac 89, Yorkville Christian 74

    Proviso East 64, Downers South 59

    Quincy 59, Jacksonville 40

    Rich Township 76, Rantoul 52

    Riverdale 62, Indian Creek 53

    Riverdale 62, Momence 53

    Riverside-Brookfield 69, Oak Lawn Community 66

    Robinson 64, Mattoon 51

    Rochester 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38

    Rock Island 67, East Peoria 57

    Rockford East 60, Rockford Boylan 59

    Rockford Guilford 72, Belvidere 44

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Peoria (H.S.) 48

    Shepard 63, Universal 30

    Simeon 72, Kenwood 64, OT

    South Beloit 60, Harvest Christian Academy 28

    South Beloit 73, Alden-Hebron 30

    Springfield Lanphier 68, Peoria Quest 44

    St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48

    St. Charles East 68, Mundelein 41

    St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54

    St. Patrick 54, Northside Prep 32

    St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61

    Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45

    Staunton 51, Pawnee 36

    Sterling 93, Rockford Lutheran 73

    Taft 56, St. Viator 55

    Teutopolis 44, Centralia 38

    Tolono Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

    Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39

    Tuscola 64, Altamont 38

    United Township High School 66, Fulton 41

    Vashon, Mo. 63, East St. Louis 48

    Vienna 86, Goreville 63

    Von Steuben 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 52

    Waterloo Gibault 58, Waterloo 49

    Wheaton Academy 69, Kankakee (McNamara) 46

    Wheaton North 71, Clemente 44

    Wheaton North 71, Proviso West 44

    Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Danville 37

    Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Normal West 26

    Williamsville 57, Pinckneyville 47

    Willowbrook 82, Addison Trail 60

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56, Casey-Westfield 52

    Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

