Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33
Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40
Central Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Hi-Line 67, Overton 65
MNAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37
RPAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sioux County vs. Morrill, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/