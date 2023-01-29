AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33

Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40

Central Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Hi-Line 67, Overton 65

MNAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37

RPAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sioux County vs. Morrill, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.