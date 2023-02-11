AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 54, Haxtun 44

Aspen 57, Delta 48

Boulder 70, Prairie View 60

Branson/Kim 52, South Baca 33

Briggsdale 56, Arickaree High School 33

Brush 70, Liberty Common 47

Burlington 55, Colorado Springs 10

Cedaredge 68, Grand Valley 48

Centauri 43, Alamosa 40

Centennial 71, Antonito 22

Cheyenne Wells 42, Eads 40

Coal Ridge 63, Rifle High School 29

Colo. Springs Christian 69, Mitchell 20

Custer County 76, Center 36

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 86, William Smith 13

Del Norte 62, Crested Butte 45

Denver Christian 49, Dayspring Christian Academy 29

Denver SST 55, DSST: Byers 41

Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 53

Elbert 66, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 44

Evergreen High School 43, Littleton 36

FMHS 53, Grand Junction 31

Fairview 84, Brighton 55

Faith Christian 82, Prospect Ridge Academy 66

Flagler 33, Bethune 31

Fossil Ridge 74, Rocky Mountain 50

Golden 67, Conifer 36

Granada 56, Cheraw 35

Grand Junction Central 9, Durango 7

Greeley Central 55, Silver Creek 25

Green Mountain 51, D’Evelyn 42

Harrison 51, Canon City 35

Heritage 72, Douglas County 63

Highland 80, Thornton 68

Holy Family 45, Mead 44

Idalia 59, Caliche 47

Ignacio 55, Montezuma-Cortez 50

Lake County 91, Arvada 38

Legacy 59, Horizon 45

Longmont 55, Greeley West 25

    • Loveland 65, Broomfield 63

    Lyons 61, Gilpin County 40

    McClave 60, Fleming 38

    Meeker 52, Gunnison 40

    Merino 72, Yuma 65

    Moffat County 54, Summit 45

    Monarch 76, Erie 64

    Mountain Range 56, Northglenn 36

    Mountain Vista 71, Ponderosa 46

    Nederland 45, Cripple Creek-Victor 25

    Pagosa Springs 69, Bayfield 44

    Peetz 50, Kiowa 41

    Rampart 56, Liberty 53

    Regis Jesuit 75, ThunderRidge 65

    Rock Canyon 89, Castle View 63

    Sanford 52, Sargent 16

    Sangre De Cristo 56, Sierra Grande 43

    Simla 66, Stratton 37

    Standley Lake 57, Alameda 29

    Steamboat Springs 48, Basalt 24

    Strasburg 82, Wellington 7

    Swallows Charter Academy 51, John Mall 16

    Swink 68, Las Animas 65

    Telluride 48, Nucla 43

    Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34, Weldon Valley 32

    Vail Christian 68, North Park 32

    Vista Ridge 51, Pine Creek 42

    Wiggins 56, Holyoke 54

    Windsor 83, Centaurus 50

    Wray 92, Sedgwick County 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

