Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 54, Haxtun 44
Aspen 57, Delta 48
Boulder 70, Prairie View 60
Branson/Kim 52, South Baca 33
Briggsdale 56, Arickaree High School 33
Brush 70, Liberty Common 47
Burlington 55, Colorado Springs 10
Cedaredge 68, Grand Valley 48
Centauri 43, Alamosa 40
Centennial 71, Antonito 22
Cheyenne Wells 42, Eads 40
Coal Ridge 63, Rifle High School 29
Colo. Springs Christian 69, Mitchell 20
Custer County 76, Center 36
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 86, William Smith 13
Del Norte 62, Crested Butte 45
Denver Christian 49, Dayspring Christian Academy 29
Denver SST 55, DSST: Byers 41
Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 53
Elbert 66, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 44
Evergreen High School 43, Littleton 36
FMHS 53, Grand Junction 31
Fairview 84, Brighton 55
Faith Christian 82, Prospect Ridge Academy 66
Flagler 33, Bethune 31
Fossil Ridge 74, Rocky Mountain 50
Golden 67, Conifer 36
Granada 56, Cheraw 35
Grand Junction Central 9, Durango 7
Greeley Central 55, Silver Creek 25
Green Mountain 51, D’Evelyn 42
Harrison 51, Canon City 35
Heritage 72, Douglas County 63
Highland 80, Thornton 68
Holy Family 45, Mead 44
Idalia 59, Caliche 47
Ignacio 55, Montezuma-Cortez 50
Lake County 91, Arvada 38
Legacy 59, Horizon 45
Longmont 55, Greeley West 25
Loveland 65, Broomfield 63
Lyons 61, Gilpin County 40
McClave 60, Fleming 38
Meeker 52, Gunnison 40
Merino 72, Yuma 65
Moffat County 54, Summit 45
Monarch 76, Erie 64
Mountain Range 56, Northglenn 36
Mountain Vista 71, Ponderosa 46
Nederland 45, Cripple Creek-Victor 25
Pagosa Springs 69, Bayfield 44
Peetz 50, Kiowa 41
Rampart 56, Liberty 53
Regis Jesuit 75, ThunderRidge 65
Rock Canyon 89, Castle View 63
Sanford 52, Sargent 16
Sangre De Cristo 56, Sierra Grande 43
Simla 66, Stratton 37
Standley Lake 57, Alameda 29
Steamboat Springs 48, Basalt 24
Strasburg 82, Wellington 7
Swallows Charter Academy 51, John Mall 16
Swink 68, Las Animas 65
Telluride 48, Nucla 43
Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34, Weldon Valley 32
Vail Christian 68, North Park 32
Vista Ridge 51, Pine Creek 42
Wiggins 56, Holyoke 54
Windsor 83, Centaurus 50
Wray 92, Sedgwick County 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/