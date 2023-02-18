AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 63, Britton-Deerfield 43

Airport 57, New Boston Huron 44

Allegan 51, Coloma 43

Bad Axe 55, Vassar 51

Baldwin 56, Mesick 51

Bedford 63, Monroe 47

Bellaire 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 16

Benton Harbor 58, Niles Brandywine 56

Benzie Central 61, Leland 23

Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac Union 42

Big Rapids 79, Newaygo 74

Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Brownstown Woodhaven 47

Birmingham Seaholm 60, Rochester 58

Blanchard Montabella 62, Merrill 47

Boyne City 74, Charlevoix 46

Breckenridge 34, Vestaburg 25

Brethren 47, Bear Lake 42

Bridgeport 68, Alma 56

Brown City 53, Ubly 33

Calumet 37, Gwinn 36

Canton 67, Brighton 45

Capac 58, Memphis 50

Carson City-Crystal 54, Coleman 32

Central Lake 57, Johannesburg-Lewiston 56

Charlotte 40, Ionia 37

Coldwater 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 37

Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 45

Corunna 60, Ortonville Brandon 42

Crystal Falls Forest Park 55, Bark River-Harris 37

Davison 85, Saginaw 71

DeWitt 61, East Lansing 49

Dearborn 47, Belleville 42

Dearborn Fordson 72, Livonia Churchill 27

Detroit Davis 74, Burton CenterPoint Christian 51

Dryden 66, Deckerville 44

Durand 68, New Lothrop 57

East Jackson 40, Manchester 38

East Kentwood 81, Caledonia 59

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 33

    • Erie-Mason 50, Lenawee Christian 46

    Escanaba 72, Painesdale Jeffers 68

    Evart 70, Roscommon 33

    Fenton 89, Linden 55

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Mount Pleasant 56

    Frankenmuth 46, Freeland 39

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 44, Westland John Glenn 36

    Fremont 47, Montague 44

    Gladwin 66, Harrison 44

    Grand Haven 74, Grandville 54

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 66

    Grand Rapids Christian 58, Lowell 40

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 70, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 31

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 57, Greenville 39

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 83, Comstock Park 36

    Grand Rapids Northview 48, Byron Center 44

    Grandville Calvin Christian 64, Sparta 48

    Grant 75, Kent City 68

    Harbor Springs 64, Grayling 34

    Harper Woods 51, Southfield 50

    Hart 67, North Muskegon 51

    Hillman 70, Hale 27

    Hillsdale Academy 57, Camden-Frontier 42

    Holly 74, Flint Kearsley 56

    Homer 65, Bronson 37

    Hudsonville 52, Jenison 38

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 44

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 66, Onaway 43

    Iron Mountain 75, Hancock 24

    Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 53

    Jackson Northwest 72, Hastings 62

    Jonesville 40, Concord 29

    Kalamazoo Central 63, Portage Central 62

    Kalamazoo Christian 53, Constantine 43

    Kalamazoo Hackett 76, Lawton 37

    Kingston 47, Peck 39

    Laingsburg 69, Bath 35

    Lake Fenton 60, Goodrich 51

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Stephenson 45

    Lake Orion 51, Birmingham Groves 44

    Lakeview 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 24

    Lansing Catholic 58, Eaton Rapids 52

    Lansing Waverly 68, Grand Ledge 64

    Leslie 52, Lansing Christian 36

    Litchfield 57, Tekonsha 39

    Mancelona 53, Pellston 45

    Manton 54, Lake City 37

    Marion 57, Mason County Eastern 39

    Marshall 57, Parma Western 55

    Martin 52, Galesburg-Augusta 46

    Mattawan 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 33

    Mayville 55, Kinde-North Huron 48

    McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41, Leroy Pine River 26

    Menominee 57, Gladstone 37

    Midland Dow 65, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47

    Montrose 59, Byron 55

    Morenci 57, Sand Creek 40

    Mount Morris 66, Otisville Lakeville 48

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, St. Charles 21

    Muskegon 74, Wyoming 50

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Zeeland West 51

    North Central 51, Norway 42

    North Dickinson 52, Carney-Nadeau 50

    North Farmington 50, Clarkston 43

    Northville 48, Plymouth 42

    Notre Dame Prep 66, Berkley 60

    Novi 55, Hartland 42

    Novi Christian 82, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 62

    Oakridge High School 67, Muskegon Orchard View 44

    Okemos 78, Holt 54

    Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29

    Onekama 54, Kingsley 50

    Oscoda 51, Rogers City 46

    Otsego 53, Plainwell 44

    Oxford 63, Royal Oak 55

    Petoskey 54, Cadillac 53

    Pittsford 63, North Adams-Jerome 34

    Plymouth Christian 72, Southfield Christian 59

    Posen 68, AuGres-Sims 18

    Reading 53, Union City 41

    Redford Union 57, Romulus 55

    Reed City 45, White Cloud 42

    Richland Gull Lake 62, Battle Creek Lakeview 59

    River Rouge 76, Hamtramck 60

    Riverview 44, Flat Rock 41

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 26

    Rockford 70, Holland West Ottawa 45

    Saginaw Heritage 59, Flint Powers 53

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Ithaca 46

    Saginaw Nouvel 72, St. Louis 39

    Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Birch Run 46

    Salem 60, Howell 59

    Sandusky 49, Marlette 38

    Saugatuck 56, Delton Kellogg 36

    Sault Ste Marie 69, St. Ignace 66

    Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51

    Shelby 76, Hesperia 37

    Shepherd 71, Farwell 31

    South Haven 46, Fennville 34

    South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Northern 33

    Spring Lake 74, Hamilton 64

    St. Joseph 75, Portage Northern 54

    Swartz Creek 59, Flushing 46

    Tawas 69, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49

    Taylor Trillium Academy 64, Detroit Voyageur 43

    Tecumseh 59, Adrian 45

    Three Rivers 68, Paw Paw 57

    Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 30

    Troy 55, Bloomfield Hills 53

    Vicksburg 54, Sturgis 32

    Waldron 51, Burr Oak 46

    Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 35

    Watervliet 31, Bridgman 28

    Wayland Union 46, Grand Rapids South Christian 39

    Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 51

    West Bloomfield 61, Farmington 56

    Whiteford 70, Summerfield 47

    Whitehall 88, Ludington 77

    Wyoming Lee 83, Fruitport Calvary Christian 63

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 67, Muskegon Catholic Central 30

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68, Zion Christian 32

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lincoln-Alcona vs. Charlton Heston, ppd.

    Merritt Academy vs. DCP-Northwestern, ccd.

    New Buffalo vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd.

    Tawas vs. Webberville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.