Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 63, Britton-Deerfield 43
Airport 57, New Boston Huron 44
Allegan 51, Coloma 43
Bad Axe 55, Vassar 51
Baldwin 56, Mesick 51
Bedford 63, Monroe 47
Bellaire 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 16
Benton Harbor 58, Niles Brandywine 56
Benzie Central 61, Leland 23
Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac Union 42
Big Rapids 79, Newaygo 74
Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Brownstown Woodhaven 47
Birmingham Seaholm 60, Rochester 58
Blanchard Montabella 62, Merrill 47
Boyne City 74, Charlevoix 46
Breckenridge 34, Vestaburg 25
Brethren 47, Bear Lake 42
Bridgeport 68, Alma 56
Brown City 53, Ubly 33
Calumet 37, Gwinn 36
Canton 67, Brighton 45
Capac 58, Memphis 50
Carson City-Crystal 54, Coleman 32
Central Lake 57, Johannesburg-Lewiston 56
Charlotte 40, Ionia 37
Coldwater 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 37
Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 45
Corunna 60, Ortonville Brandon 42
Crystal Falls Forest Park 55, Bark River-Harris 37
Davison 85, Saginaw 71
DeWitt 61, East Lansing 49
Dearborn 47, Belleville 42
Dearborn Fordson 72, Livonia Churchill 27
Detroit Davis 74, Burton CenterPoint Christian 51
Dryden 66, Deckerville 44
Durand 68, New Lothrop 57
East Jackson 40, Manchester 38
East Kentwood 81, Caledonia 59
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 33
Erie-Mason 50, Lenawee Christian 46
Escanaba 72, Painesdale Jeffers 68
Evart 70, Roscommon 33
Fenton 89, Linden 55
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Mount Pleasant 56
Frankenmuth 46, Freeland 39
Franklin LIVONIA MI 44, Westland John Glenn 36
Fremont 47, Montague 44
Gladwin 66, Harrison 44
Grand Haven 74, Grandville 54
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 66
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Lowell 40
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 70, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 57, Greenville 39
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 83, Comstock Park 36
Grand Rapids Northview 48, Byron Center 44
Grandville Calvin Christian 64, Sparta 48
Grant 75, Kent City 68
Harbor Springs 64, Grayling 34
Harper Woods 51, Southfield 50
Hart 67, North Muskegon 51
Hillman 70, Hale 27
Hillsdale Academy 57, Camden-Frontier 42
Holly 74, Flint Kearsley 56
Homer 65, Bronson 37
Hudsonville 52, Jenison 38
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 44
Indian River-Inland Lakes 66, Onaway 43
Iron Mountain 75, Hancock 24
Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 53
Jackson Northwest 72, Hastings 62
Jonesville 40, Concord 29
Kalamazoo Central 63, Portage Central 62
Kalamazoo Christian 53, Constantine 43
Kalamazoo Hackett 76, Lawton 37
Kingston 47, Peck 39
Laingsburg 69, Bath 35
Lake Fenton 60, Goodrich 51
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Stephenson 45
Lake Orion 51, Birmingham Groves 44
Lakeview 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 24
Lansing Catholic 58, Eaton Rapids 52
Lansing Waverly 68, Grand Ledge 64
Leslie 52, Lansing Christian 36
Litchfield 57, Tekonsha 39
Mancelona 53, Pellston 45
Manton 54, Lake City 37
Marion 57, Mason County Eastern 39
Marshall 57, Parma Western 55
Martin 52, Galesburg-Augusta 46
Mattawan 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 33
Mayville 55, Kinde-North Huron 48
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41, Leroy Pine River 26
Menominee 57, Gladstone 37
Midland Dow 65, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47
Montrose 59, Byron 55
Morenci 57, Sand Creek 40
Mount Morris 66, Otisville Lakeville 48
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, St. Charles 21
Muskegon 74, Wyoming 50
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Zeeland West 51
North Central 51, Norway 42
North Dickinson 52, Carney-Nadeau 50
North Farmington 50, Clarkston 43
Northville 48, Plymouth 42
Notre Dame Prep 66, Berkley 60
Novi 55, Hartland 42
Novi Christian 82, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 62
Oakridge High School 67, Muskegon Orchard View 44
Okemos 78, Holt 54
Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29
Onekama 54, Kingsley 50
Oscoda 51, Rogers City 46
Otsego 53, Plainwell 44
Oxford 63, Royal Oak 55
Petoskey 54, Cadillac 53
Pittsford 63, North Adams-Jerome 34
Plymouth Christian 72, Southfield Christian 59
Posen 68, AuGres-Sims 18
Reading 53, Union City 41
Redford Union 57, Romulus 55
Reed City 45, White Cloud 42
Richland Gull Lake 62, Battle Creek Lakeview 59
River Rouge 76, Hamtramck 60
Riverview 44, Flat Rock 41
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 26
Rockford 70, Holland West Ottawa 45
Saginaw Heritage 59, Flint Powers 53
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Ithaca 46
Saginaw Nouvel 72, St. Louis 39
Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Birch Run 46
Salem 60, Howell 59
Sandusky 49, Marlette 38
Saugatuck 56, Delton Kellogg 36
Sault Ste Marie 69, St. Ignace 66
Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51
Shelby 76, Hesperia 37
Shepherd 71, Farwell 31
South Haven 46, Fennville 34
South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Northern 33
Spring Lake 74, Hamilton 64
St. Joseph 75, Portage Northern 54
Swartz Creek 59, Flushing 46
Tawas 69, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49
Taylor Trillium Academy 64, Detroit Voyageur 43
Tecumseh 59, Adrian 45
Three Rivers 68, Paw Paw 57
Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 30
Troy 55, Bloomfield Hills 53
Vicksburg 54, Sturgis 32
Waldron 51, Burr Oak 46
Walkerville 59, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 35
Watervliet 31, Bridgman 28
Wayland Union 46, Grand Rapids South Christian 39
Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 51
West Bloomfield 61, Farmington 56
Whiteford 70, Summerfield 47
Whitehall 88, Ludington 77
Wyoming Lee 83, Fruitport Calvary Christian 63
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 67, Muskegon Catholic Central 30
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68, Zion Christian 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln-Alcona vs. Charlton Heston, ppd.
Merritt Academy vs. DCP-Northwestern, ccd.
New Buffalo vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd.
Tawas vs. Webberville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/