Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WHSAA Regional=
Class 4A East=
Championship=
Thunder Basin 65, Cheyenne East 62
Consolation=
Campbell County 48, Casper Natrona 42
Laramie 47, Cheyenne Central 44
Third Place=
Laramie 61, Campbell County 58
Class 4A West=
Championship=
Star Valley 56, Riverton 53
Consolation=
Cody 60, Rock Springs 47
Jackson Hole 60, Evanston 43
Third Place=
Jackson Hole 59, Cody 51
Class 3A East=
Championship=
Douglas 58, Buffalo 44
Consolation=
Torrington 53, Glenrock 43
Wheatland 48, Moorcroft 29
Third Place=
Wheatland 41, Torrington 30
Class 3A West=
Championship=
Worland 52, Lyman 42
Consolation=
Lovell 49, Pinedale 47
Powell 63, Lander 39
Third Place=
Powell 61, Lovell 30
WHSAA State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Pine Bluffs 49, Big Horn 38
Fifth Place=
Wright 71, Greybull 63
Third Place=
Tongue River 76, Wind River 62
Class 1A=
Championship=
Burlington 54, Upton 35
Fifth Place=
Farson-Eden 57, Southeast 55
Third Place=
Saratoga 63, Cokeville 50
___
