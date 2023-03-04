AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WHSAA Regional=

Class 4A East=

Championship=

Thunder Basin 65, Cheyenne East 62

Consolation=

Campbell County 48, Casper Natrona 42

Laramie 47, Cheyenne Central 44

Third Place=

Laramie 61, Campbell County 58

Class 4A West=

Championship=

Star Valley 56, Riverton 53

Consolation=

Cody 60, Rock Springs 47

Jackson Hole 60, Evanston 43

Third Place=

Jackson Hole 59, Cody 51

Class 3A East=

Championship=

Douglas 58, Buffalo 44

Consolation=

Torrington 53, Glenrock 43

Wheatland 48, Moorcroft 29

Third Place=

Wheatland 41, Torrington 30

Class 3A West=

Championship=

Worland 52, Lyman 42

Consolation=

Lovell 49, Pinedale 47

Powell 63, Lander 39

Third Place=

Powell 61, Lovell 30

WHSAA State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Pine Bluffs 49, Big Horn 38

Fifth Place=

Wright 71, Greybull 63

Third Place=

Tongue River 76, Wind River 62

Class 1A=

Championship=

Burlington 54, Upton 35

Fifth Place=

Farson-Eden 57, Southeast 55

Third Place=

Saratoga 63, Cokeville 50

___

