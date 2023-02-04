AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

February 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campo Verde 68, Casteel High School 49

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 59

Ft. Thomas 56, Heber Mogollon 49

Mesa Mountain View 46, Mesa Red Mountain 33

North Valley Christian Academy 67, Anthem Prep 41

Phoenix Central 85, Betty Fairfax High School 35

Phoenix Maryvale 64, Phoenix Camelback 54

Phoenix St. Mary’s 84, Phoenix Arcadia 54

Phoenix Sunnyslope 69, Boulder Creek 50

Pinon 66, St. Johns 63

Salome 77, Desert Heights Prep 34

Sells Baboquivari 56, Tucson Desert Christian 48

Sierra Vista Buena 96, Tucson Desert View 51

Thatcher 66, Tucson Empire 37

Tucson Sabino 77, Safford 66

Winkelman Hayden 52, Joseph City 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

