Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campo Verde 68, Casteel High School 49
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 59
Ft. Thomas 56, Heber Mogollon 49
Mesa Mountain View 46, Mesa Red Mountain 33
North Valley Christian Academy 67, Anthem Prep 41
Phoenix Central 85, Betty Fairfax High School 35
Phoenix Maryvale 64, Phoenix Camelback 54
Phoenix St. Mary’s 84, Phoenix Arcadia 54
Phoenix Sunnyslope 69, Boulder Creek 50
Pinon 66, St. Johns 63
Salome 77, Desert Heights Prep 34
Sells Baboquivari 56, Tucson Desert Christian 48
Sierra Vista Buena 96, Tucson Desert View 51
Thatcher 66, Tucson Empire 37
Tucson Sabino 77, Safford 66
Winkelman Hayden 52, Joseph City 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/