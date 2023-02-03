Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 53, Vineland 34
Atlantic City 76, Atlantic Tech 26
Audubon 63, Paulsboro 45
Bayonne 60, Lincoln 15
Becton 48, New Milford 35
Bordentown 51, Florence 16
Calvary Christian 47, New Brunswick 22
Cape May Tech 49, St. Joseph-Hammonton 26
Cedar Creek 33, Hammonton 29
Chatham 56, Morris Hills 33
Clearview Regional 45, Washington Township 32
Colts Neck 45, Brick Memorial 27
Delaware Valley Regional 39, Bridgewater-Raritan 35
Dickinson 36, BelovED Charter 21
Eastside Paterson 58, Clifton 23
Ferris 30, McNair 23
Franklin 47, Warren Hills 42
Freehold Township 65, Freehold 35
Gateway 47, Gloucester City 22
Gill St. Bernard’s 65, Sparta 47
Glassboro 39, Schalick 21
Golda Och 27, Technology 24
Governor Livingston 51, Johnson 45
Haddon Heights 39, Haddon Township 35
Haddonfield 29, West Deptford 22
High Point 54, Mount Olive 21
Hunterdon Central 47, Montgomery 15
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 84, Columbia 47
Immaculate Heart 59, Holy Angels 41
Kearny 74, St. Dominic 47
King’s Christian 29, Calvary Christian, Pa. 25
Lakeland 50, West Milford 40
Lenape 67, Eastern 29
Leonia 40, Dwight-Morrow 4
Lindenwold 35, Collingswood 31
Mainland Regional 51, Our Lady of Mercy 26
Manasquan 46, Trinity Hall 41
Manchester 62, Southern 59
Marlboro 50, Neptune 29
Memorial 26, Hoboken 19
Middletown South 59, Manalapan 50
Millburn 51, Newark East Side 39
Monmouth 32, Barnegat 26
Monroe 54, Mt. St. Mary 47
Montclair 58, Barringer 8
Montclair Kimberley 37, Arts 9
Montville 49, Morris Tech 21
Moorestown 32, Seneca 29
Morristown-Beard 45, Lenape Valley 35
Mt. St. Dominic 51, East Orange 23
New Providence 48, Ocean Township 22
Newark Academy 59, Livingston 29
Newark Central 60, Bloomfield 42
Newark Lab 51, Belleville 27
Newton 40, Parsippany 30
North Hunterdon 49, Summit 37
North Plainfield 53, J.P. Stevens 46
North Star Academy 56, Irvington 41
Northern Highlands 51, Ridgewood 24
Paramus Catholic 42, DePaul Catholic 28
Pascack Valley 53, Tenafly 52
Passaic Tech 43, Bergen Tech 26
Paterson Kennedy 37, Passaic 36
Paul VI 61, Camden Catholic 39
Piscataway 55, North Brunswick 48
Ramapo 36, Paramus 20
Ramsey 48, Westwood 44
Raritan 40, Keansburg 26
Red Bank Catholic 52, St. Rose 48
River Dell 50, Indian Hills 23
Rutgers Prep 72, Blair 50
Saddle Brook 54, Butler 29
Shawnee 38, Cherry Hill West 31
Shore Regional 47, Old Bridge 42
South Brunswick 80, East Brunswick 49
South Hunterdon 37, Hamilton West 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Colonia 33
Teaneck 56, Bergenfield 22
Timber Creek 40, Delsea 30
Toms River North 44, Donovan Catholic 37
Triton 46, Cumberland Regional 44
Union City 62, Snyder 15
University 41, West Orange 33
Veritas Christian Academy 38, Abundant Life 20
Vernon 47, Whippany Park 16
Verona 46, Payne Tech 45
Voorhees 41, North Warren 21
Wallkill Valley 46, Hopatcong 30
Wayne Hills 42, Passaic Valley 38
Wayne Valley 45, Fair Lawn 31
West Essex 48, Caldwell 46
Westfield 61, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 42
Wildwood 84, Salem 21
Wildwood Catholic 46, Middle Township 38
Winslow 71, Camden Tech 17
Woodbridge 73, Iselin Kennedy 42
Woodbury 57, Sterling 37
Woodstown 72, Pennsville Memorial 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/