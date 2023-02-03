AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 53, Vineland 34

Atlantic City 76, Atlantic Tech 26

Audubon 63, Paulsboro 45

Bayonne 60, Lincoln 15

Becton 48, New Milford 35

Bordentown 51, Florence 16

Calvary Christian 47, New Brunswick 22

Cape May Tech 49, St. Joseph-Hammonton 26

Cedar Creek 33, Hammonton 29

Chatham 56, Morris Hills 33

Clearview Regional 45, Washington Township 32

Colts Neck 45, Brick Memorial 27

Delaware Valley Regional 39, Bridgewater-Raritan 35

Dickinson 36, BelovED Charter 21

Eastside Paterson 58, Clifton 23

Ferris 30, McNair 23

Franklin 47, Warren Hills 42

Freehold Township 65, Freehold 35

Gateway 47, Gloucester City 22

Gill St. Bernard’s 65, Sparta 47

Glassboro 39, Schalick 21

Golda Och 27, Technology 24

Governor Livingston 51, Johnson 45

Haddon Heights 39, Haddon Township 35

Haddonfield 29, West Deptford 22

High Point 54, Mount Olive 21

Hunterdon Central 47, Montgomery 15

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 84, Columbia 47

Immaculate Heart 59, Holy Angels 41

Kearny 74, St. Dominic 47

King’s Christian 29, Calvary Christian, Pa. 25

Lakeland 50, West Milford 40

Lenape 67, Eastern 29

Leonia 40, Dwight-Morrow 4

Lindenwold 35, Collingswood 31

Mainland Regional 51, Our Lady of Mercy 26

Manasquan 46, Trinity Hall 41

Manchester 62, Southern 59

    • Marlboro 50, Neptune 29

    Memorial 26, Hoboken 19

    Middletown South 59, Manalapan 50

    Millburn 51, Newark East Side 39

    Monmouth 32, Barnegat 26

    Monroe 54, Mt. St. Mary 47

    Montclair 58, Barringer 8

    Montclair Kimberley 37, Arts 9

    Montville 49, Morris Tech 21

    Moorestown 32, Seneca 29

    Morristown-Beard 45, Lenape Valley 35

    Mt. St. Dominic 51, East Orange 23

    New Providence 48, Ocean Township 22

    Newark Academy 59, Livingston 29

    Newark Central 60, Bloomfield 42

    Newark Lab 51, Belleville 27

    Newton 40, Parsippany 30

    North Hunterdon 49, Summit 37

    North Plainfield 53, J.P. Stevens 46

    North Star Academy 56, Irvington 41

    Northern Highlands 51, Ridgewood 24

    Paramus Catholic 42, DePaul Catholic 28

    Pascack Valley 53, Tenafly 52

    Passaic Tech 43, Bergen Tech 26

    Paterson Kennedy 37, Passaic 36

    Paul VI 61, Camden Catholic 39

    Piscataway 55, North Brunswick 48

    Ramapo 36, Paramus 20

    Ramsey 48, Westwood 44

    Raritan 40, Keansburg 26

    Red Bank Catholic 52, St. Rose 48

    River Dell 50, Indian Hills 23

    Rutgers Prep 72, Blair 50

    Saddle Brook 54, Butler 29

    Shawnee 38, Cherry Hill West 31

    Shore Regional 47, Old Bridge 42

    South Brunswick 80, East Brunswick 49

    South Hunterdon 37, Hamilton West 31

    St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Colonia 33

    Teaneck 56, Bergenfield 22

    Timber Creek 40, Delsea 30

    Toms River North 44, Donovan Catholic 37

    Triton 46, Cumberland Regional 44

    Union City 62, Snyder 15

    University 41, West Orange 33

    Veritas Christian Academy 38, Abundant Life 20

    Vernon 47, Whippany Park 16

    Verona 46, Payne Tech 45

    Voorhees 41, North Warren 21

    Wallkill Valley 46, Hopatcong 30

    Wayne Hills 42, Passaic Valley 38

    Wayne Valley 45, Fair Lawn 31

    West Essex 48, Caldwell 46

    Westfield 61, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 42

    Wildwood 84, Salem 21

    Wildwood Catholic 46, Middle Township 38

    Winslow 71, Camden Tech 17

    Woodbridge 73, Iselin Kennedy 42

    Woodbury 57, Sterling 37

    Woodstown 72, Pennsville Memorial 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.