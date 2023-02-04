Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Park 60, Chichester 18
Agnes Irwin 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26
Altoona 49, Chambersburg 24
Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44
Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 30
Berks Catholic 54, Governor Mifflin 40
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Dieruff 41
Bishop McCort 48, Bedford 32
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 19
Delone 54, Hanover 18
Diagonal, Iowa 55, Hamburg 48
ELCO 47, Cocalico 31
Easton 45, Nazareth Area 36, OT
Greencastle Antrim 53, Waynesboro 18
Greenwood 29, Newport 20
Hatboro-Horsham 38, Quakertown 32
Manheim Central 64, Solanco 30
Mars 38, Shaler 35
Mercersburg Academy 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 36
Meyersdale 54, Johnstown Christian 36
New Hope-Solebury High School 59, William Tennent 46
North Pocono 51, Delaware Valley 12
Northampton 58, Whitehall 25
Notre Dame 58, Germantown Academy 50
Oley Valley 53, Antietam 10
Otto-Eldred 63, Austin 24
Owen J Roberts 63, Norristown 24
Palmerton 43, Salisbury 14
Penn Treaty 51, New Foundations 46
Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Dobbins/Randolph 22
Portage Area 61, Northern Cambria 22
Propel Montour High School 48, Cornerstone Prep 29
Red Lion 47, Spring Grove 36
Shipley 55, Academy of the New Church 41
Souderton 41, Central Bucks East 34
Taylor Allderdice 40, Carrick 10
Upper Dauphin 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 31
Warwick 56, Garden Spot 20
West York 61, Northeastern 47
Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38
