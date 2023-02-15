AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Juda 33

Almond-Bancroft 74, Bowler 29

Amherst 84, Nekoosa 29

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41

Aquinas 61, Adams-Friendship 45

Arrowhead 76, Mukwonago 64

Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan North 60

Assumption 87, Northland Lutheran 53

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Baraboo 53, Reedsburg Area 46

Barron 61, Spooner 39

Bay Port 68, Green Bay Preble 56

Belleville 65, New Glarus 52

Benton 73, Highland 59

Berlin 78, Ripon 62

Black Hawk 54, Argyle 41

Bloomer 46, Thorp 37

Brillion 61, Kiel 46

Brookfield Central 76, Wauwatosa East 48

Bruce 60, Birchwood 42

Burlington 52, Elkhorn Area 45

Cameron 89, Northwestern 69

Catholic Memorial 55, Kettle Moraine 47

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Horicon 46

Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 40

Chippewa Falls 73, Altoona 65

Clinton 68, Whitewater 52

Clintonville 51, Waupaca 48

Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Eleva-Strum 32

Colby 60, Neillsville 58

Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Jackson Christian, Mich. 58

Cumberland 79, Hayward 43

Darlington 55, Mineral Point 53

De Pere 79, Green Bay Southwest 40

De Soto 51, Kickapoo 49

Dodgeland 41, Hustisford 38

Durand 51, Glenwood City 33

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Alma/Pepin 58

Edgerton 67, East Troy 60

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50

Edgewood 65, Oregon 63, OT

    • Elcho 67, Gresham Community 44

    Elk Mound 68, Colfax 56

    Faith Christian 72, Salam School 66

    Fennimore 65, Cuba City 49

    Fond du Lac 63, Hortonville 58

    Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Freedom 44

    Frederic 46, Clear Lake 35

    Gibraltar 64, Sevastopol 35

    Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Oconto 65

    Greenfield 64, South Milwaukee 61

    Heritage Christian 82, Lake Country Lutheran 50

    Hillsboro 64, Westfield Area 56

    Howards Grove 59, Hilbert 25

    Hurley 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 47

    Iola-Scandinavia 50, Rosholt 31

    Iowa-Grant 68, Boscobel 53

    Ithaca 86, La Farge 47

    Janesville Parker 83, Madison West 63

    Kaukauna 81, Appleton East 73

    Kenosha Christian Life 73, Saint Francis 54

    Kewaunee 63, Peshtigo 34

    Kimberly 73, Oshkosh West 57

    La Crosse Central 95, Sparta 35

    La Crosse Logan 72, Holmen 70

    Ladysmith 101, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50

    Lakeland 83, Crandon 67

    Lakeside Lutheran 66, Lake Mills 60

    Lincoln 80, Gilmanton 59

    Little Chute 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42

    Living Word Lutheran 61, Messmer 56

    Madison La Follette 106, Beloit Memorial 101

    Madison Memorial 84, Janesville Craig 59

    Mahtomedi, Minn. 54, Hudson 38

    Manawa 82, Shiocton 77

    Markesan 71, Cambria-Friesland 47

    Marquette University 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 80

    Martin Luther 75, Catholic Central 38

    Mauston 48, Viroqua 31

    McDonell Central 68, Fall Creek 66

    McFarland 63, Jefferson 51

    Medford Area 79, D.C. Everest 68

    Melrose-Mindoro 88, Augusta 49

    Menominee Indian 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 59

    Menomonie 69, Superior 62

    Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

    Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 67

    Milwaukee Hamilton 74, Campbellsport 33

    Monroe 79, Mount Horeb 61

    Monticello 53, Pecatonica 49

    Muskego 60, Oconomowoc 54

    Neenah 79, Appleton West 64

    New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51

    New Richmond 80, Ellsworth 57

    Newman Catholic 68, Platteville 65

    Notre Dame 69, Sheboygan South 56

    Oakfield 48, Valley Christian 21

    Onalaska 67, Tomah 23

    Oostburg 76, Kohler 52

    Oshkosh North 64, Appleton North 51

    Osseo-Fairchild 79, Cadott 52

    Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 46

    Palmyra-Eagle 64, Parkview 47

    Pardeeville 78, Rio 50

    Pewaukee 94, Greendale 49

    Phillips 60, Three Lakes 58

    Pius XI Catholic 75, West Allis Central 71

    Plymouth 66, Kewaskum 51

    Potosi 87, Belmont 45

    Prairie du Chien 69, Westby 51

    Prentice 87, Mercer 42

    Pulaski 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

    Racine Lutheran 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47

    Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Dominican 63

    Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 33

    Regis 55, Stanley-Boyd 51

    River Ridge 77, Shullsburg 30

    Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, Milw. Washington 40

    Saint Thomas More 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 63

    Sauk Prairie 66, Portage 60

    Seneca 75, Weston 42

    Shawano 64, Green Bay East 27

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

    Sheboygan Christian 80, Mishicot 50

    Shell Lake 47, Northwood 44

    Shorewood 68, Cudahy 62

    Southern Door 66, Algoma 51

    Southwestern 69, Riverdale 42

    Spencer 93, Gilman 62

    Spring Valley 73, Mondovi 38

    St. Marys Springs 86, Waupun 42

    Stevens Point 62, Marshfield 60

    Stoughton 74, Monona Grove 54

    Sun Prairie West 63, Madison East 46

    Tenor/Veritas Co-op 86, Cristo Rey Jesuit 83

    Tigerton 49, Suring 31

    Two Rivers 69, New Holstein 53

    Union Grove 51, Delavan-Darien 29

    Unity 55, Grantsburg 41

    University Lake/Trinity 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 34

    Valders 68, Roncalli 50

    Verona Area 90, Sun Prairie 74

    Waterford 63, Wilmot Union 42

    Watertown 70, DeForest 64

    Waukesha West 71, Waukesha North 65

    Waunakee 53, Beaver Dam 50

    Wausau West 58, Wausau East 56

    Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 89, Stevens Point 64

    Wauwatosa West 99, Menomonee Falls 45

    Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 47

    Wayland Academy 71, Lourdes Academy 56

    West Salem 93, Wisconsin Dells 49

    Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 55

    Whitnall 57, New Berlin West 54

    Williams Bay 86, Madison Country Day 61

    Winneconne 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57

    Winter 79, Cornell 73

    Wisconsin Heights 57, Waterloo 55

    Wisconsin Lutheran 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 30

    Wrightstown 96, Oconto Falls 48

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

