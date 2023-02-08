AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 39, Wood County Christian 21

Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63

Charleston Catholic 85, Saint Joseph Central 42

Doddridge County 69, Braxton County 62

Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 53

East Hardy 72, Union Grant 41

Frankfort 70, Petersburg 49

George Washington 79, Jefferson 54

Lincoln County 50, Lewis County 48

Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 45

South Harrison 90, Calhoun County 58

Spring Valley 71, Parkersburg 63

Tug Valley 69, Mingo Central 47

University 68, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 43

Winfield 65, Ripley 60

Wirt County 68, Parkersburg Catholic 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

