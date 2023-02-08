Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 39, Wood County Christian 21
Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63
Charleston Catholic 85, Saint Joseph Central 42
Doddridge County 69, Braxton County 62
Dover, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 53
East Hardy 72, Union Grant 41
Frankfort 70, Petersburg 49
George Washington 79, Jefferson 54
Lincoln County 50, Lewis County 48
Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 45
South Harrison 90, Calhoun County 58
Spring Valley 71, Parkersburg 63
Tug Valley 69, Mingo Central 47
University 68, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 43
Winfield 65, Ripley 60
Wirt County 68, Parkersburg Catholic 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/