Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 82, Alvirne 56

Bishop Guertin 54, Exeter 48

ConVal 59, Hanover 57

Keene 74, Dover 56

Kennett 51, Plymouth Regional 40

Kingswood 55, Merrimack Valley 54

Laconia 65, Oyster River 52

Lebanon 66, Bishop Brady 48

Londonderry 69, Manchester Central 62

Nashua North 65, Portsmouth 51

Nashua South 73, Spaulding 47

Pinkerton 62, Goffstown 53

Rivendell 46, White River Valley, Vt. 38

Salem 68, Concord 49

Timberlane 60, Manchester Memorial 46

Trinity 74, Winnacunnet 58

Windham 70, Merrimack 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

