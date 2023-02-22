Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 82, Alvirne 56
Bishop Guertin 54, Exeter 48
ConVal 59, Hanover 57
Keene 74, Dover 56
Kennett 51, Plymouth Regional 40
Kingswood 55, Merrimack Valley 54
Laconia 65, Oyster River 52
Lebanon 66, Bishop Brady 48
Londonderry 69, Manchester Central 62
Nashua North 65, Portsmouth 51
Nashua South 73, Spaulding 47
Pinkerton 62, Goffstown 53
Rivendell 46, White River Valley, Vt. 38
Salem 68, Concord 49
Timberlane 60, Manchester Memorial 46
Trinity 74, Winnacunnet 58
Windham 70, Merrimack 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/