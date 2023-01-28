AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 87, Lee High 73

Albemarle 81, Monticello 45

Altavista 78, Gretna 64

Amelia Academy 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 34

Battlefield 60, Osbourn 51

Benedictine 66, Roanoke Catholic 62

Blacksburg 58, Salem 36

Blue Ridge School 74, Hargrave Military 58

Brentsville 79, Manassas Park 25

Broad Run 51, Lightridge 48

Broadway 68, Turner Ashby 37

Carroll County 80, James River-Buchanan 54

Carver Academy 102, West Point 30

Catholic 51, Walsingham Academy 37

Central - Wise 65, Gate City 55

Central of Lunenburg 59, Prince Edward County 57

Centreville 48, Westfield 44

Chatham 49, Appomattox 44

Chilhowie 68, Lebanon 67

Churchland 87, Booker T. Washington 80, OT

Colgan 56, Forest Park 45

Colonial Forge 50, North Stafford 38

Courtland 54, Chancellor 44

Craig County 41, Eastern Montgomery 38

Cumberland 70, Amelia County 44

Dan River 47, Nelson County 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep Creek 71, Hickory 67

East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42

Eastern View 82, James Monroe 59

Eastside 69, Twin Springs 61

Essex 65, Colonial Beach 27

Fairfax 49, Lake Braddock 46

Floyd County 58, Radford 46

Fluvanna 71, Goochland 49

Frank Cox 73, Ocean Lakes 26

Franklin 68, Appomattox Regional GS 20

Freedom (W) 88, Woodbridge 66

Sports

  • Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death

  • Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

  • Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final

  • Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

    • Glen Allen 62, Deep Run 57

    Glenvar 60, Alleghany 52

    Good Counsel, Md. 58, Bishop Ireton 34

    Grace Christian 60, Williamsburg Christian Academy 41

    Grassfield 89, Nansemond River 86

    Grayson County 46, Galax 37

    Green Run 46, First Colonial 45

    Grundy 62, Hurley 45

    Halifax County 36, Martinsville 34, OT

    Hampton Christian 80, StoneBridge School 41

    Hampton Roads 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 44

    Hanover 78, Atlee 29

    Henrico 77, Armstrong 60

    Heritage (Newport News) 77, Phoebus 63

    Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 53

    Hopewell 89, Colonial Heights 56

    Independence 50, Riverside 48

    James Madison 68, Chantilly 42

    James River 86, Huguenot 50

    John Handley 68, James Wood 58

    John Marshall 100, TJHS 57

    King George 63, Caroline 55

    King’s Fork High School 72, Indian River 48

    Lafayette 54, York 47

    Lancaster 58, Westmoreland County 39

    Landstown 55, Bayside 32

    Langley 69, Yorktown 48

    Liberty-Bealeton 59, Fauquier 48

    Loudoun Valley 61, Park View-Sterling 29

    Luray 69, Woodstock Central 64

    Manchester 54, Cosby 45

    Manor High School 53, Granby 27

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Matoaca 85, Dinwiddie 77

    Maury 47, Lake Taylor 41

    Mecklenburg County 80, Bassett 74

    Menchville 69, Kecoughtan 56

    Midlothian 79, Clover Hill 66

    Mills Godwin 49, Douglas Freeman 48

    Monacan 73, Powhatan 57

    Nandua 71, Pocomoke, Md. 63

    Narrows 78, Bath County 41

    Northampton 91, Charles City County High School 48

    Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 55

    Nottoway 64, Buckingham County 59

    Oak Hill Academy 84, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 54

    Orange County 52, Louisa 37

    Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 50

    Patrick County 84, Magna Vista 75

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 59, Mechanicsville High School 32

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 75, Northwood 46

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Cave Spring 41

    Patriot 72, John Champe 43

    Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 57

    Poquoson 41, Tabb 40

    Potomac 58, C.D. Hylton 48

    Potomac Falls 40, Briar Woods 31

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Princess Anne 65, Kempsville 41

    Pulaski County 69, Hidden Valley 10

    Rappahannock 66, Northumberland 62

    Richlands 61, Graham 32

    Ridgeview 74, John Battle 45

    Riverbend 55, Massaponax 51

    Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 50

    Rock Ridge 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

    Rural Retreat 68, Holston 61

    Salem-Va. Beach 68, Tallwood 63

    Sherando 82, Millbrook 73

    Skyline 76, Warren County 29

    Smithfield 58, Grafton 56

    South Lakes 65, Oakton 36

    Southampton 60, Sussex Central 44

    Southampton Academy 59, Tidewater Academy 47

    Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62

    Spotsylvania 53, Culpeper 31

    Springdale Prep, Md. 74, Bethel 52

    St. Annes-Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63

    St. Christopher’s 43, Collegiate-Richmond 36

    Staunton 47, Waynesboro 36

    Steward School 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 61

    Strasburg 53, Madison County 51

    Surry County 71, Windsor 60

    Tandem Friends School 83, Wakefield School 49

    The Skills Factory, Ga. 59, Miller School 51

    Thomas Dale 63, Prince George 31

    Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46

    Tunstall 65, GW-Danville 51

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tuscarora 44, Loudoun County 40

    Varina 65, Highland Springs 56

    Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Christ Chapel Academy 59

    Virginia High 82, Tazewell 42

    W.T. Woodson 59, South County 57

    Washington-Liberty 47, George Marshall 38

    West Potomac 67, James Robinson 45

    Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49

    Western Branch 71, Great Bridge 61

    William Fleming 48, Franklin County 46

    Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 50

    Woodside 99, Gloucester 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fredericksburg Christian vs. King Abdullah, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.