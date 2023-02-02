AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 58, Stark County 27

Burlington Central 67, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40

Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Dunbar 43

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

Chicago (Lane) 49, Niles North 39

Chicago (Ogden International) 26, Clemente 24

Christopher 68, Goreville 43

Deerfield 65, Highland Park 35

Dixon 41, Rock Falls 24

East Dubuque 43, Warren 28

Fremd 54, Conant 26

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42, Plano 37

Grant 59, Antioch 41

Grayslake Central 60, Lakes Community 33

Hamilton County 43, Woodlawn 37

Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 41

Lanark Eastland 51, Milledgeville 6

Latin 58, L.F. Academy 40

Mather 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

Nazareth 43, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22

Normal Community 59, Springfield 32

Okawville 60, Breese Mater Dei 50

Oneida (ROWVA) 46, Galva 20

Ottawa 56, Streator 15

Polo 62, Forreston 55

Princeville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 33

Prospect 55, Buffalo Grove 40

Rockridge 30, Farmington 23

Rolling Meadows 71, Wheeling 37

Round Lake 55, Grayslake North 53

Senn 20, Lincoln Park 0

Staunton 58, Calhoun 48

Valmeyer 51, Lebanon 44

Willows 50, Harvard 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

