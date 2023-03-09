Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AA=
Section 6=
First Round=
Milaca 82, Kimball 52
Class AAA=
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
DeLaSalle 96, St. Paul Como Park 55
South St. Paul 57, Simley 54
St. Thomas Academy 87, St. Paul Harding 40
Two Rivers 77, St. Paul Highland Park 43
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Columbia Heights 85, St. Anthony 74
Mahtomedi 74, Fridley 59
St. Paul Johnson 76, Minneapolis Henry 40
Totino-Grace 95, Hill-Murray 44
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 92, Hutchinson 53
Delano 78, Mound Westonka 52
Orono 83, Holy Angels 60
Richfield 66, Bloomington Kennedy 59
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cloquet 40, Grand Rapids 35
Duluth Denfeld 82, Hibbing 40
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Chanhassen 90, Shakopee 88
Minnetonka 70, Chaska 56
Prior Lake 69, Eden Prairie 64
Waconia 70, Edina 67
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Tartan 38
East Ridge 82, North St. Paul 39
Stillwater 91, St. Paul Central 59
White Bear Lake 50, Woodbury 31
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Andover 97, Coon Rapids 48
Anoka 70, Blaine 67
Cambridge-Isanti 63, Forest Lake 60
Duluth East 78, Centennial 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/