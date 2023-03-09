AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AA=

Section 6=

First Round=

Milaca 82, Kimball 52

Class AAA=

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

DeLaSalle 96, St. Paul Como Park 55

South St. Paul 57, Simley 54

St. Thomas Academy 87, St. Paul Harding 40

Two Rivers 77, St. Paul Highland Park 43

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Columbia Heights 85, St. Anthony 74

Mahtomedi 74, Fridley 59

St. Paul Johnson 76, Minneapolis Henry 40

Totino-Grace 95, Hill-Murray 44

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 92, Hutchinson 53

Delano 78, Mound Westonka 52

Orono 83, Holy Angels 60

Richfield 66, Bloomington Kennedy 59

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cloquet 40, Grand Rapids 35

Duluth Denfeld 82, Hibbing 40

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Chanhassen 90, Shakopee 88

Minnetonka 70, Chaska 56

Prior Lake 69, Eden Prairie 64

Waconia 70, Edina 67

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Tartan 38

East Ridge 82, North St. Paul 39

Stillwater 91, St. Paul Central 59

ADVERTISEMENT

White Bear Lake 50, Woodbury 31

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Andover 97, Coon Rapids 48

Anoka 70, Blaine 67

Cambridge-Isanti 63, Forest Lake 60

Duluth East 78, Centennial 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.