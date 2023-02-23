AP NEWS
    Wednesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    OHSAA Playoffs=

    Division I=

    Region 4=

    Cin. La Salle 62, Cin. Anderson 42

    Division II=

    Region 5=

    Ravenna 54, Niles McKinley 52

    Region 6=

    Celina 49, Lima Bath 36

    Elida 52, Upper Sandusky 32

    Lima Shawnee 47, Wapakoneta 40

    Maumee 46, Bryan 34

    Ontario 62, Bellville Clear Fork 59

    Port Clinton 75, Clyde 43

    Sandusky Perkins 64, Vermilion 58

    Willard 82, Galion 77

    Region 7=

    Circleville 61, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46

    Gallipolis Gallia 66, Albany Alexander 37

    Ironton 71, Thornville Sheridan 65

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 33

    Marietta 59, Chillicothe Unioto 51

    New Lexington 40, Jackson 29

    Vincent Warren 58, McArthur Vinton County 36

    Washington C.H. 60, Hillsboro 54

    Region 8=

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Greenville 24

    Day. Ponitz Tech. 77, Bellefontaine 42

    Division III=

    Region 10=

    Archbold 59, Pemberville Eastwood 36

    Bluffton 78, Harrod Allen E. 67

    Defiance Tinora 49, Paulding 46

    Huron 64, Millbury Lake 43

    Northwood 66, Bucyrus 47

    Region 11=

    Centerburg 54, Tree of Life 34

    Fredericktown 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

    Region 12=

    Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Howard E. Knox 46

    Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Finneytown 55

    Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Marion Pleasant 50

    Marion Elgin 41, North Intl 39

    Utica 85, Mt. Gilead 54

    • Worthington Christian 47, W. Jefferson 44

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    Attica Seneca E. 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

    Lakeside Danbury 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 41, OT

    Monroeville 41, Crestline 33

    Norwalk St. Paul 53, Mansfield Christian 43

    Region 14=

    Arlington 72, Elmore Woodmore 49

    Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34

    Defiance Ayersville 42, Holgate 41

    Delphos Jefferson 50, Ft. Jennings 30

    Old Fort 74, Dola Hardin Northern 27

    Stryker 52, Pioneer N. Central 40

    Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28

    Vanlue 66, New Riegel 59

    Region 15=

    Groveport Madison Christian 39, Granville Christian 35

    Region 16=

    Cedarville 85, East Dayton Christian School 9

    Cin. College Prep. 52, Cin. Christian 49

    Cin. Riverview East 41, Fayetteville-Perry 30

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Legacy Christian 48

    Region 1=

    Cle. Rhodes 63, Lakewood 42

    Copley 75, Berea-Midpark 66

    Lorain 63, Wadsworth 54

    Olmsted Falls 46, N. Royalton 42

    Strongsville 64, N. Olmsted 48

    Tol. Bowsher 60, Ashland 46

    Region 2=

    Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 39

    Can. McKinley 65, Euclid 50

    Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 50

    Mentor 110, Eastlake North 52

    Painesville Riverside 60, Twinsburg 52

    Shaker Hts. 66, Cle. John Adams 56

    Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 35

    Warren Howland 54, Cuyahoga Falls 43

    Centerville 79, Day. Belmont 44

    Mason 58, Milford 53

    Sidney 51, Monroe 48

