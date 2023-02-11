AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 47

Akr. East 72, Can. South 41

Akr. Hoban 79, Cornerstone Christian 58

Akron Garfield 72, Alliance Marlington 69

Albany Alexander 63, Nelsonville-York 56, 2OT

Andover Pymatuning Valley 68, Bristol 48

Antwerp 61, Defiance Tinora 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Rittman 24

Arcadia 53, N. Baltimore 52

Arcanum 57, Ansonia 48

Arlington 84, Vanlue 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 78, Geneva 55

Ashtabula Lakeside 66, Painesville Harvey 62

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Attica Seneca E. 67, Bucyrus Wynford 56

Avon 62, Grafton Midview 52

Avon Lake 71, Olmsted Falls 58

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 70, Fremont St. Joseph 31

Beaver Eastern 48, McDermott Scioto NW 47

Beavercreek 35, Kettering Fairmont 33

Bellaire 85, Caldwell 72

Bellbrook 79, Waynesville 68

Bellevue 74, Clyde 65

Beloit W. Branch 51, Girard 41

Belpre 51, Glouster Trimble 47

Berea-Midpark 64, N. Ridgeville 58

Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Sebring McKinley 41

Bishop Fenwick 54, Hamilton Badin 49

Bishop Ready 52, Bishop Watterson 41

Bluffton 61, Harrod Allen E. 54

Botkins 55, Anna 40

Bowling Green 60, Holland Springfield 58

Bradford 64, Newton Local 57

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Macedonia Nordonia 47

Bridgeport 70, Hundred, W.Va. 51

    • Brooke, W.Va. 45, Belmont Union Local 44

    Brookfield 61, Garrettsville Garfield 42

    Brooklyn 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 43

    Brookville 63, Germantown Valley View 45

    Brunswick 68, Euclid 60

    Bucyrus 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

    Burton Berkshire 43, Wickliffe 40

    Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

    Caledonia River Valley 86, Sparta Highland 45

    Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 23

    Campbell Memorial 44, Newton Falls 41

    Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Uniontown Lake 37

    Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Corning Miller 50

    Canfield 49, Warren Howland 30

    Carey 42, Upper Sandusky 34

    Carlisle 61, Monroe 54, OT

    Casstown Miami E. 70, Covington 33

    Centerville 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

    Chillicothe Unioto 67, Chillicothe Huntington 65

    Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45, OT

    Cin. Anderson 71, Lebanon 55

    Cin. Elder 44, Cin. Moeller 43

    Cin. Finneytown 94, Cin. Deer Park 65

    Cin. Gamble Montessori 69, Cin. Oyler 55

    Cin. Indian Hill 50, Reading 41

    Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. St. Xavier 39

    Cin. NW 54, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42

    Cin. Turpin 64, Kings Mills Kings 60, OT

    Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Milford 56

    Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Woodward 61

    Cin. Withrow 75, Cin. Aiken 49

    Cin. Wyoming 54, Cin. Madeira 45

    Circleville Logan Elm 37, Amanda-Clearcreek 27

    Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56

    Cle. Hts. 82, E. Cle. Shaw 47

    Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Tol. Start 41

    Cols. DeSales 59, Cols. St. Charles 57, 4OT

    Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49

    Cols. Hamilton Twp. 61, Circleville 59

    Convoy Crestview 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

    Coshocton 57, Crooksville 50

    Creston Norwayne 84, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45

    Cuyahoga Falls 69, Barberton 54

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Chardon NDCL 51

    Dalton 62, Doylestown Chippewa 50

    Danville 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

    Day. Christian 51, Franklin Middletown Christian 49

    Day. Northridge 57, Sidney Lehman 35

    Defiance Ayersville 46, Sherwood Fairview 24

    Delaware Hayes 59, Canal Winchester 42

    Delphos Jefferson 58, Columbus Grove 43

    Delphos St. John’s 48, Coldwater 32

    Dola Hardin Northern 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 55

    Dublin Coffman 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 35

    Dublin Jerome 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

    Eastlake North 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 57

    Edgerton 43, Hicksville 41

    Edon 48, Gorham Fayette 45

    Elyria 84, Amherst Steele 29

    Elyria Cath. 77, N. Olmsted 58

    Erie McDowell, Pa. 68, Austintown Fitch 48

    Fairfield 66, Cin. Princeton 43

    Fairview 63, Lakewood 55

    Felicity-Franklin 53, Batavia 52

    Findlay 70, Tol. St. Francis 39

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 11

    Frankfort Adena 55, Southeastern 52

    Franklin Furnace Green 64, New Boston Glenwood 34

    Ft. Recovery 56, New Knoxville 29

    Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Worthington Christian 45

    Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 43

    Gallipolis Gallia 52, Chesapeake 44

    Gates Mills Hawken 90, Beachwood 61

    Genoa Area 61, Tontogany Otsego 51

    Granville 45, Zanesville 43

    Green 50, Can. Glenoak 49

    Grove City Christian 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

    Groveport Madison Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 41

    Hamilton 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 55, OT

    Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Delta 32

    Harrison 61, Trenton Edgewood 45

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Rootstown 38

    Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Paulding 45

    Heath 57, Hebron Lakewood 28

    Hilliard Bradley 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51

    Howard E. Knox 52, Cols. Wellington 46

    Hudson 62, Mayfield 55

    Huron 49, Oak Harbor 27

    Ironton 79, Portsmouth 64

    Jefferson Area 69, Conneaut 40

    John Marshall, W.Va. 61, Rayland Buckeye 45

    Kalida 49, Continental 30

    Kinsman Badger 68, Windham 57

    Kirtland 68, Mantua Crestwood 59

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 66, Bloom-Carroll 37

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 82, Columbiana Crestview 78

    Leesburg Fairfield 43, Lynchburg-Clay 41

    Lexington 73, Wooster 50

    Liberty Center 64, Metamora Evergreen 55

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Sycamore 44

    Lima Perry 67, Morral Ridgedale 33

    Lima Shawnee 77, Kenton 43

    Lima Sr. 61, Fremont Ross 53

    London 44, Bellefontaine 41

    London Madison Plains 58, Cedarville 33

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 42

    Louisville 82, Canal Fulton Northwest 60

    Louisville Aquinas 70, Warren JFK 52

    Loveland 46, Cin. Winton Woods 40

    Lowellville 69, Atwater Waterloo 41

    Lucas 63, Mt. Gilead 48

    Lucasville Valley 78, Waverly 57

    Manchester 59, Peebles 53

    Mansfield Madison 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

    Mansfield Sr. 70, Ashland 61

    Maple Hts. 75, Warrensville Hts. 35

    Marion Elgin 58, Lima Temple Christian 51

    Marion Harding 58, Ontario 31

    Marion Pleasant 71, Galion 58

    Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

    Mason 51, Cin. Oak Hills 40

    Massillon Jackson 70, Can. McKinley 51

    Massillon Perry 42, N. Can. Hoover 37

    McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 40

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44

    Medina 68, Mentor 63

    Medina Highland 70, Aurora 48

    Miamisburg 62, Springboro 49

    Middlefield Cardinal 66, Orwell Grand Valley 64

    Middletown 57, Cin. Colerain 34

    Milford Center Fairbanks 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

    Milton-Union 62, DeGraff Riverside 45

    Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59

    Minerva 64, E. Can. 56, 2OT

    Minford 64, Wheelersburg 28

    Mogadore 73, Ravenna SE 56

    Morrow Little Miami 54, Cin. West Clermont 51

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 43, RULH 35

    New Bremen 85, Minster 24

    New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 50

    New Philadelphia 64, Mt. Vernon 35

    New Richmond 63, Wilmington 47

    Norton 85, Mogadore Field 54

    Oak Hill 45, S. Webster 43, OT

    Oberlin 72, Lorain Clearview 67

    Oberlin Firelands 62, Sullivan Black River 46

    Old Fort 70, Kansas Lakota 15

    Orange 54, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

    Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Defiance 62

    Ottoville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51

    Oxford Talawanda 68, Hamilton Ross 50

    Paden City, W.Va. 45, Beallsville 41

    Painesville Riverside 69, Chardon 62

    Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 36

    Parma Padua 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 58

    Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32

    Pemberville Eastwood 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

    Pickerington Cent. 51, Lancaster 38

    Pickerington N. 38, New Albany 34

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Spring. Shawnee 40

    Pomeroy Meigs 52, Athens 45

    Port Clinton 54, Castalia Margaretta 49

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 44, Hilliard Davidson 42

    Proctorville Fairland 55, Ironton Rock Hill 53

    Racine Southern 57, Shadyside 49

    Ravenna 61, Peninsula Woodridge 52

    Reynoldsburg 70, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

    Richfield Revere 70, Kent Roosevelt 28

    Richmond Hts. 83, Chagrin Falls 40

    Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 65

    Rossford 74, Elmore Woodmore 27

    Russia 39, Ft. Loramie 37

    S. Point 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

    Salem 69, Hubbard 56

    Sandusky 78, Norwalk 63

    Sandusky St. Mary 54, Gibsonburg 30

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 50

    Seaman N. Adams 76, W. Union 36

    Shaker Hts. 48, Bedford 44

    Shelby 76, Bellville Clear Fork 63

    Sidney 69, Greenville 59

    Smithville 74, West Salem Northwestern 45

    Spencerville 71, Ada 35

    Spring. Emmanuel Christian 40, Legacy Christian 39

    Spring. NW 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51

    St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. N. College Hill 43

    St. Henry 57, Rockford Parkway 52

    St. Marys Memorial 79, Lima Bath 48

    Steubenville 69, Lisbon Beaver 60

    Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Twinsburg 41

    Streetsboro 56, Akr. Springfield 51

    Struthers 65, Columbiana 44

    Stryker 31, Pettisville 30

    Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Navarre Fairless 36

    Swanton 36, Bryan 31

    Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29

    Tallmadge 49, Copley 48

    Thomas Worthington 47, Hilliard Darby 42

    Thornville Sheridan 39, New Concord John Glenn 33

    Tiffin Calvert 53, New Riegel 39

    Tiffin Columbian 62, Vermilion 39

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. Whitmer 43

    Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 83, Tol. Ottawa Hills 57

    Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 63, Oregon Clay 52

    Tree of Life 63, Liberty Christian Academy 28

    Troy 62, Piqua 54

    Troy Christian 60, Tipp City Bethel 42

    University, W.Va. 68, St. Clairsville 55

    Urbana 64, St. Paris Graham 30

    Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 41

    Van Wert 56, Elida 53

    Vandalia Butler 51, Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, OT

    Versailles 56, Maria Stein Marion Local 48

    Vienna Mathews 53, Ashtabula St. John 41

    W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59

    W. Liberty-Salem 55, Spring. NE 36

    W. Unity Hilltop 53, Holgate 52, OT

    Wapakoneta 44, Celina 36

    Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Boardman 42

    Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 41

    Wauseon 65, Archbold 42

    Wellsville 93, Richmond Edison 61

    Westerville Cent. 85, Galloway Westland 33

    Westerville N. 68, Worthington Kilbourne 39

    Westerville S. 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 46

    Willard 82, Milan Edison 62

    Williamsburg 62, Fayetteville-Perry 56

    Williamsport Westfall 69, Piketon 48

    Willoughby S. 56, Madison 52

    Xenia 59, Fairborn 56

    Youngs. Chaney High School 50, Poland Seminary 45

    Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 44

    Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Mooney 49

    Zanesville Maysville 88, Warsaw River View 67

    Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Millersport 46

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

