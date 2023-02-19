AP NEWS
    Saturday's Scores

    The Associated Press
February 19, 2023

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Arrowhead 77, Catholic Memorial 72

    Benton 74, Belmont 34

    Brookfield East 68, Madison La Follette 59

    Hudson 55, Stillwater, Minn. 38

    Marquette University 75, Beloit Memorial 60

    Mayville 100, Messmer 85

    Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Cedarburg 76

    Muskego 61, Hartford Union 59

    Newman Catholic 58, Stoughton 55

    Oconomowoc 64, Slinger 55, OT

    Saint Lawrence Seminary 65, Lena 28

    Stevens Point 60, Eau Claire Memorial 58

    Sun Prairie West 82, Germantown 73

    Wauwatosa East 67, Janesville Craig 58

    West Allis Nathan Hale 84, Janesville Parker 68

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

