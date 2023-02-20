BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll (FINAL POLL)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 20-2 89 1 2. Morgantown 18-4 80 2 3. Spring Mills (1) 18-0 71 4 4. Cabell Midland 17-5 61 5 5. Spring Valley 18-4 58 3 6. University 14-7 46 6 7. Woodrow Wilson 13-8 29 8 8. George Washington 14-7 28 9 9. Huntington 12-9 24 7 10. Parkersburg South 11-10 8 10

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8) 20-1 89 1 2. Wayne (1) 21-1 82 2 3. East Fairmont 20-2 70 3 4. Robert C. Byrd 17-4 64 5 5. Ripley 16-6 52 4 6. Lewis County 15-5 47 6 7. Philip Barbour 12-9 31 7 8. Nitro 11-11 27 8 9. Winfield 12-9 17 NR 10. Logan 10-11 10 9

Others receiving votes: PikeView 4, Keyser 2.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 17-3 84 2 2. Mingo Central (2) 17-2 82 3 3. Summers County (2) 18-4 77 1 4. Williamstown 18-4 63 4 5. Wheeling Central 17-5 53 5 6. St. Marys 15-7 46 6 7. Charleston Catholic 12-9 28 7 8. Chapmanville 15-7 25 9 9. Ritchie County 13-8 23 8 10. Parkersburg Catholic 11-7 7 10

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 6, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 16-6 88 1 2. Tucker County (2) 17-2 81 T2 3. Doddridge County 16-5 70 T2 4. James Monroe 17-5 61 6 5. Greenbrier West 15-5 54 5 6. Webster County 16-5 50 4 7. Tolsia 14-8 34 7 8. Gilmer County 12-10 30 8 9. Pendleton County 11-6 15 9 10. Tug Valley 7-9 9 10

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 3.