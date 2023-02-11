AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 83, Kaplan 35

Anacoco 65, Oak Hill 31

Arcadia 65, Plain Dealing 35

Ascension Christian School 50, Pointe Coupee Catholic 42

Barbe 64, Sulphur 49

Baton Rouge Catholic 73, Woodlawn (BR) 56

Bonnabel 63, Chalmette 37

Booker T. Washington 64, Kenner Discovery 19

Bossier 93, Huntington 86

Breaux Bridge 51, Beau Chene 45

Broadmoor 58, Plaquemine 56

Brusly 49, McKinley 45

Buckeye 48, Jena 16

Captain Shreve 64, C.E. Byrd 45

Central Catholic 69, Hanson Memorial 17

Comeaux 55, Acadiana 35

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 80, Mount Hermon 52

David Thibodaux 66, Teurlings Catholic 61

DeRidder 1, Washington-Marion 0

Donaldsonville 70, St. James 60

Dutchtown 54, East Ascension 46

E.D. White 63, Berwick 49

East Feliciana 60, Capitol 51

East Jefferson 75, King 54

East St. John 59, Terrebonne 52

Ehret 59, West Jefferson 47

Elton 62, Gueydan 22

H.L. Bourgeois 62, Hahnville 60

Hathaway 80, Bell City 77

Homer 60, Haynesville 58

Houma Christian 51, Rosenwald Collegiate 37

Jesuit 64, Brother Martin 58

John Curtis Christian 53, Karr 31

LaGrange 1, Eunice 0

Lafayette 50, Carencro 32

Lafayette Christian Academy 60, Northside 49

Lake Arthur 53, Vinton 51

Lake Charles College Prep 80, Kinder 27

Lakeshore 75, Pearl River 48

Liberty 59, Scotlandville 54

    • Livonia 57, Southern Lab 49

    Lutcher 63, Assumption 52

    Mangham 59, Tensas 48

    Mansfield 54, Red River 44

    Many 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 43

    McMain 56, De La Salle 49

    Natchitoches Central 74, Benton 53

    Newman 67, Amite 41

    Northshore 64, Slidell 47

    Northside Christian 54, Reeves 50

    Northwest 69, Pine Prairie 42

    Oakdale 88, Rosepine 72

    Ouachita Parish 68, West Monroe 65

    Parkway 90, Haughton 77

    Phoenix 70, Grand Isle 52

    Pine 53, Kentwood 39

    Pineville 71, West Ouachita 42

    Ponchatoula 62, Hammond 58

    Rapides 76, Grace Christian 9

    Ringgold 69, Magnolia Excellence 48

    Ruston 66, Alexandria 29

    Saint Paul’s 67, Fontainebleau 40

    Saline 50, Georgetown 44

    Salmen 73, Franklinton 50

    Shaw def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit

    Singer 73, Starks 25

    Southside 47, New Iberia 36

    Southwood 56, Airline 41

    St. Amant 68, Live Oak 64

    St. Charles Catholic 61, Westminster Christian 43

    St. Edmund Catholic 60, East Beauregard 48

    St. Frederick Catholic 56, Kilbourne 23

    St. Martinville 67, Crowley 51

    St. Michael 55, Tara 33

    Sterlington 61, Neville 55

    Thomas Jefferson 64, Jefferson Rise 63

    Vandebilt Catholic 76, Ellender 58

    Vermilion Catholic 72, Centerville 36

    Walker 71, Denham Springs 30

    Welsh 58, NDHS 52

    Woodlawn (SH) 67, North DeSoto 43

    Wossman 66, Carroll 60

    Zachary 63, Central - B.R. 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Richwood vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.

    Sarah T. Reed vs. Cohen, ccd.

