Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 83, Kaplan 35
Anacoco 65, Oak Hill 31
Arcadia 65, Plain Dealing 35
Ascension Christian School 50, Pointe Coupee Catholic 42
Barbe 64, Sulphur 49
Baton Rouge Catholic 73, Woodlawn (BR) 56
Bonnabel 63, Chalmette 37
Booker T. Washington 64, Kenner Discovery 19
Bossier 93, Huntington 86
Breaux Bridge 51, Beau Chene 45
Broadmoor 58, Plaquemine 56
Brusly 49, McKinley 45
Buckeye 48, Jena 16
Captain Shreve 64, C.E. Byrd 45
Central Catholic 69, Hanson Memorial 17
Comeaux 55, Acadiana 35
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 80, Mount Hermon 52
David Thibodaux 66, Teurlings Catholic 61
DeRidder 1, Washington-Marion 0
Donaldsonville 70, St. James 60
Dutchtown 54, East Ascension 46
E.D. White 63, Berwick 49
East Feliciana 60, Capitol 51
East Jefferson 75, King 54
East St. John 59, Terrebonne 52
Ehret 59, West Jefferson 47
Elton 62, Gueydan 22
H.L. Bourgeois 62, Hahnville 60
Hathaway 80, Bell City 77
Homer 60, Haynesville 58
Houma Christian 51, Rosenwald Collegiate 37
Jesuit 64, Brother Martin 58
John Curtis Christian 53, Karr 31
LaGrange 1, Eunice 0
Lafayette 50, Carencro 32
Lafayette Christian Academy 60, Northside 49
Lake Arthur 53, Vinton 51
Lake Charles College Prep 80, Kinder 27
Lakeshore 75, Pearl River 48
Liberty 59, Scotlandville 54
Livonia 57, Southern Lab 49
Lutcher 63, Assumption 52
Mangham 59, Tensas 48
Mansfield 54, Red River 44
Many 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 43
McMain 56, De La Salle 49
Natchitoches Central 74, Benton 53
Newman 67, Amite 41
Northshore 64, Slidell 47
Northside Christian 54, Reeves 50
Northwest 69, Pine Prairie 42
Oakdale 88, Rosepine 72
Ouachita Parish 68, West Monroe 65
Parkway 90, Haughton 77
Phoenix 70, Grand Isle 52
Pine 53, Kentwood 39
Pineville 71, West Ouachita 42
Ponchatoula 62, Hammond 58
Rapides 76, Grace Christian 9
Ringgold 69, Magnolia Excellence 48
Ruston 66, Alexandria 29
Saint Paul’s 67, Fontainebleau 40
Saline 50, Georgetown 44
Salmen 73, Franklinton 50
Shaw def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit
Singer 73, Starks 25
Southside 47, New Iberia 36
Southwood 56, Airline 41
St. Amant 68, Live Oak 64
St. Charles Catholic 61, Westminster Christian 43
St. Edmund Catholic 60, East Beauregard 48
St. Frederick Catholic 56, Kilbourne 23
St. Martinville 67, Crowley 51
St. Michael 55, Tara 33
Sterlington 61, Neville 55
Thomas Jefferson 64, Jefferson Rise 63
Vandebilt Catholic 76, Ellender 58
Vermilion Catholic 72, Centerville 36
Walker 71, Denham Springs 30
Welsh 58, NDHS 52
Woodlawn (SH) 67, North DeSoto 43
Wossman 66, Carroll 60
Zachary 63, Central - B.R. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Richwood vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.
Sarah T. Reed vs. Cohen, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/