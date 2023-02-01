AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34

Academy of the New Church 44, Germantown Friends 22

Altoona 41, Carlisle 38

Archbishop Ryan 38, St. Hubert’s 36

Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 42

Bayard Rustin High School 44, Great Valley 39

Berks Catholic 56, Reading 36

Bethlehem Liberty 56, Bethlehem Catholic 48

Canon-McMillan 48, Bethel Park 41

Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27

Columbia 56, Annville-Cleona 21

Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50

Germantown Academy 58, Agnes Irwin 23

Girard College 27, Pine Forge 4

Governor Mifflin 61, Twin Valley 34

Greencastle Antrim 69, Gettysburg 23

Gwynedd Mercy 46, Nazareth Academy 23

Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 30

Jenkintown 30, Calvary Christian 28

Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31

Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39

Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40

Manheim Central 53, Ephrata 49

McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38

Middletown 45, Camp Hill Trinity 39

ADVERTISEMENT

New Hope-Solebury High School 51, Lower Moreland 38

Newport 41, St. Joseph’s Catholic 20

Otto-Eldred 52, Galeton 21

Oxford 48, Unionville 26

Penn Charter 63, Notre Dame 45

Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42

Pennridge 47, Central Bucks East 38

Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31

Pennsbury 44, Bensalem 14

Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Conwell Egan 53

    • Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26

    Quakertown 52, Wissahickon 49

    Red Land 48, Hershey 38

    Red Lion 30, South Western 27

    Schuylkill Valley 59, Kutztown 34

    Shipley 54, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19

    Solanco 38, Elizabethtown 28

    Souderton 45, North Penn 35

    Spring Mills, W.Va. 48, Mercersburg Academy 38

    Spring-Ford 60, Methacton 35

    Susquehanna Township 48, Camp Hill 27

    Union Area 51, Lincoln High School 21

    Upper Merion 38, Pottsgrove 33

    Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43

    West Lawn Wilson 54, Muhlenberg 33

    Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26

    Wyomissing 52, Hamburg 17

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    New Brighton vs. Cornell, ppd.

    Westinghouse vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.