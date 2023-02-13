BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 18-2 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 13-5 90 2 3. George Washington 15-2 80 3 4. Huntington 16-3 70 4 5. Spring Mills 14-5 41 5 6. Greenbrier East 10-8 38 6 7. South Charleston 12-6 35 9 8. Hedgesville 16-4 31 T7 9. Jefferson 11-6 29 T7 10. Bridgeport 12-4 14 NR (tie) Wheeling Park 11-7 14 10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Cabell Midland 2, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10) 16-3 100 1 2. Fairmont Senior 16-1 90 2 3. Ripley 16-2 75 3 4. East Fairmont 15-2 73 4 5. Logan 12-9 55 5 6. Winfield 9-7 51 6 7. Scott 12-8 36 7 8. Herbert Hoover 13-6 32 8 9. Elkins 11-7 20 9 10. Weir 14-7 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Nitro 2, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 18-0 98 1 2. Bluefield (1) 12-5 89 2 3. South Harrison 17-1 75 4 4. Chapmanville 14-3 71 3 5. Charleston Catholic 15-3 64 5 6. Ravenswood 15-4 46 7 7. Wyoming East 14-6 42 6 8. St. Marys 13-4 32 8 9. Wheeling Central 9-10 15 10 10. Poca 11-8 13 9

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 5.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 16-2 100 1 2. Tug Valley 16-3 88 3 3. Tucker County 12-4 79 4 4. Webster County 14-5 67 2 5. Clay-Battelle 13-6 64 5 6. East Hardy 15-5 45 7 7. Cameron 10-9 37 6 8. Madonna 12-8 29 NR 9. Pendleton County 11-7 13 8 10. Tolsia 12-7 9 9

Others receiving votes: Doddridge County 8, St. Joseph 6, Wahama 2, Pocahontas County 2, Tygarts Valley 1.