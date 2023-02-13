AP NEWS
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 13, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 18-2 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 13-5 90 2
3. George Washington 15-2 80 3
4. Huntington 16-3 70 4
5. Spring Mills 14-5 41 5
6. Greenbrier East 10-8 38 6
7. South Charleston 12-6 35 9
8. Hedgesville 16-4 31 T7
9. Jefferson 11-6 29 T7
10. Bridgeport 12-4 14 NR
(tie) Wheeling Park 11-7 14 10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Cabell Midland 2, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10) 16-3 100 1
2. Fairmont Senior 16-1 90 2
3. Ripley 16-2 75 3
4. East Fairmont 15-2 73 4
5. Logan 12-9 55 5
6. Winfield 9-7 51 6
7. Scott 12-8 36 7
8. Herbert Hoover 13-6 32 8
9. Elkins 11-7 20 9
10. Weir 14-7 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Nitro 2, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 18-0 98 1
2. Bluefield (1) 12-5 89 2
3. South Harrison 17-1 75 4
4. Chapmanville 14-3 71 3
5. Charleston Catholic 15-3 64 5
6. Ravenswood 15-4 46 7
7. Wyoming East 14-6 42 6
8. St. Marys 13-4 32 8
9. Wheeling Central 9-10 15 10
10. Poca 11-8 13 9

    • Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 5.

    Class A

    1. James Monroe (10) 16-2 100 1
    2. Tug Valley 16-3 88 3
    3. Tucker County 12-4 79 4
    4. Webster County 14-5 67 2
    5. Clay-Battelle 13-6 64 5
    6. East Hardy 15-5 45 7
    7. Cameron 10-9 37 6
    8. Madonna 12-8 29 NR
    9. Pendleton County 11-7 13 8
    10. Tolsia 12-7 9 9

    Others receiving votes: Doddridge County 8, St. Joseph 6, Wahama 2, Pocahontas County 2, Tygarts Valley 1.

