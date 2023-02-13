BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morgantown (10)
|18-2
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|13-5
|90
|2
|3. George Washington
|15-2
|80
|3
|4. Huntington
|16-3
|70
|4
|5. Spring Mills
|14-5
|41
|5
|6. Greenbrier East
|10-8
|38
|6
|7. South Charleston
|12-6
|35
|9
|8. Hedgesville
|16-4
|31
|T7
|9. Jefferson
|11-6
|29
|T7
|10. Bridgeport
|12-4
|14
|NR
|(tie) Wheeling Park
|11-7
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Cabell Midland 2, Musselman 1.
|1. Shady Spring (10)
|16-3
|100
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|16-1
|90
|2
|3. Ripley
|16-2
|75
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|15-2
|73
|4
|5. Logan
|12-9
|55
|5
|6. Winfield
|9-7
|51
|6
|7. Scott
|12-8
|36
|7
|8. Herbert Hoover
|13-6
|32
|8
|9. Elkins
|11-7
|20
|9
|10. Weir
|14-7
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nitro 2, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.
|1. Williamstown (9)
|18-0
|98
|1
|2. Bluefield (1)
|12-5
|89
|2
|3. South Harrison
|17-1
|75
|4
|4. Chapmanville
|14-3
|71
|3
|5. Charleston Catholic
|15-3
|64
|5
|6. Ravenswood
|15-4
|46
|7
|7. Wyoming East
|14-6
|42
|6
|8. St. Marys
|13-4
|32
|8
|9. Wheeling Central
|9-10
|15
|10
|10. Poca
|11-8
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 5.
|1. James Monroe (10)
|16-2
|100
|1
|2. Tug Valley
|16-3
|88
|3
|3. Tucker County
|12-4
|79
|4
|4. Webster County
|14-5
|67
|2
|5. Clay-Battelle
|13-6
|64
|5
|6. East Hardy
|15-5
|45
|7
|7. Cameron
|10-9
|37
|6
|8. Madonna
|12-8
|29
|NR
|9. Pendleton County
|11-7
|13
|8
|10. Tolsia
|12-7
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Doddridge County 8, St. Joseph 6, Wahama 2, Pocahontas County 2, Tygarts Valley 1.