AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boone Co. 76, Williamstown 58

Boyd Co. 101, Fairview 76

Clay Co. def. Red Bird, forfeit

Gallatin Co. 71, Carroll Co. 48

Glasgow 64, Metcalfe Co. 57

Heritage Christian Academy 103, St. Patrick 56

Highlands 80, Ryle 69

Johnson Central 54, Paintsville 53, OT

Leslie Co. 96, Buckhorn 50

Lloyd Memorial 64, St. Henry 56

Lou. Portland Christian 78, Cornerstone Christian 49

Meade Co. 61, Frederick Fraize 40

Owen Co. 77, Eminence 47

Somerset Christian 64, Berea 55

Trigg Co. 60, Heritage Christian 40

University Heights 69, Hopkins Co. Central 51

West Carter 68, Rose Hill Christian 49

Woodford Co. 52, Lex. Henry Clay 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central, ccd.

Knott Co. Central vs. Martin County, ccd.

Lex. Paul Dunbar vs. Lex. Tates Creek, ppd.

Shelby Valley vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.