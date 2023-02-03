Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boone Co. 76, Williamstown 58
Boyd Co. 101, Fairview 76
Clay Co. def. Red Bird, forfeit
Gallatin Co. 71, Carroll Co. 48
Glasgow 64, Metcalfe Co. 57
Heritage Christian Academy 103, St. Patrick 56
Highlands 80, Ryle 69
Johnson Central 54, Paintsville 53, OT
Leslie Co. 96, Buckhorn 50
Lloyd Memorial 64, St. Henry 56
Lou. Portland Christian 78, Cornerstone Christian 49
Meade Co. 61, Frederick Fraize 40
Owen Co. 77, Eminence 47
Somerset Christian 64, Berea 55
Trigg Co. 60, Heritage Christian 40
University Heights 69, Hopkins Co. Central 51
West Carter 68, Rose Hill Christian 49
Woodford Co. 52, Lex. Henry Clay 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central, ccd.
Knott Co. Central vs. Martin County, ccd.
Lex. Paul Dunbar vs. Lex. Tates Creek, ppd.
Shelby Valley vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/