Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Barlow 81, Sherwood 73

Beaverton 64, West Salem 34

Central Catholic 56, Nelson 33

Gresham 62, Benson 61

Lincoln 73, Cleveland 50

Mountainside 70, Clackamas 48

Tualatin 67, Tigard 63

West Linn 89, Jesuit 64

Class 5A=

First Round=

Crescent Valley 59, Churchill 57, OT

La Salle 46, Central 35

Mountain View 65, Ashland 51

North Eugene 67, Bend 51

Redmond 63, South Albany 53

Summit 75, Canby 40

Wilsonville 52, West Albany 34

Woodburn 70, Parkrose 52

Class 4A=

First Round=

Baker 90, Madras 46

Cascade 70, The Dalles 31

Crook County 56, Stayton 52

Gladstone 54, North Marion 43

Henley 65, Astoria 62

Junction City 74, La Grande 50

Marist 56, Seaside 44

Philomath 65, Hidden Valley 40

Class 3A=

Championship=

Cascade Christian 76, Westside Christian 54

Third Place=

Oregon Episcopal 78, De La Salle 71

Fourth Place=

Creswell 64, Banks 51

Class 2A=

Championship=

Salem Academy 51, Western Christian High School 37

Third Place=

Kennedy 65, Heppner 30

Fourth Place=

Mannahouse Christian 67, Regis 54

Class 1A=

Championship=

Crane 58, Crosshill Christian 29

Third Place=

North Douglas 70, Open Door 57

Fourth Place=

Adrian 80, Nixyaawii 60

