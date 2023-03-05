Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Barlow 81, Sherwood 73
Beaverton 64, West Salem 34
Central Catholic 56, Nelson 33
Gresham 62, Benson 61
Lincoln 73, Cleveland 50
Mountainside 70, Clackamas 48
Tualatin 67, Tigard 63
West Linn 89, Jesuit 64
Class 5A=
First Round=
Crescent Valley 59, Churchill 57, OT
La Salle 46, Central 35
Mountain View 65, Ashland 51
North Eugene 67, Bend 51
Redmond 63, South Albany 53
Summit 75, Canby 40
Wilsonville 52, West Albany 34
Woodburn 70, Parkrose 52
Class 4A=
First Round=
Baker 90, Madras 46
Cascade 70, The Dalles 31
Crook County 56, Stayton 52
Gladstone 54, North Marion 43
Henley 65, Astoria 62
Junction City 74, La Grande 50
Marist 56, Seaside 44
Philomath 65, Hidden Valley 40
Class 3A=
Championship=
Cascade Christian 76, Westside Christian 54
Third Place=
Oregon Episcopal 78, De La Salle 71
Fourth Place=
Creswell 64, Banks 51
Class 2A=
Championship=
Salem Academy 51, Western Christian High School 37
Third Place=
Kennedy 65, Heppner 30
Fourth Place=
Mannahouse Christian 67, Regis 54
Class 1A=
Championship=
Crane 58, Crosshill Christian 29
Third Place=
North Douglas 70, Open Door 57
Fourth Place=
Adrian 80, Nixyaawii 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/