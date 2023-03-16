Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Barnum 46, Kaleidoscope Charter 39
Nevis 49, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Border West 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47
Henning 59, Battle Lake 45
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Cherry 86, Northland 53
Deer River 86, Mountain Iron-Buhl 73
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Fosston 76, Fertile-Beltrami 54
Sacred Heart 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48
Class AA=
Section 3=
Championship=
Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Redwood Valley 72
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Holy Family Catholic 102, Minneapolis Edison 74
Minneapolis North 83, Maranatha Christian 63
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Albany 63, Sauk Centre 49
Milaca 69, Mora 68
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Esko 73, Rock Ridge 60
Pequot Lakes 53, Two Harbors 35
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Barnesville 45
Thief River Falls 66, Hawley 65
Class AAAA=
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Buffalo 86, Bemidji 58
Moorhead 77, Brainerd 70
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/