Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Barnum 46, Kaleidoscope Charter 39

Nevis 49, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Border West 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47

Henning 59, Battle Lake 45

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Cherry 86, Northland 53

Deer River 86, Mountain Iron-Buhl 73

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Fosston 76, Fertile-Beltrami 54

Sacred Heart 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48

Class AA=

Section 3=

Championship=

Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Redwood Valley 72

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Holy Family Catholic 102, Minneapolis Edison 74

Minneapolis North 83, Maranatha Christian 63

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Albany 63, Sauk Centre 49

Milaca 69, Mora 68

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Esko 73, Rock Ridge 60

Pequot Lakes 53, Two Harbors 35

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Barnesville 45

Thief River Falls 66, Hawley 65

Class AAAA=

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Buffalo 86, Bemidji 58

Moorhead 77, Brainerd 70

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

