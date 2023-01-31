AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

January 31, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 97, Rogers 82

Anoka 73, Robbinsdale Armstrong 63

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Yellow Medicine East 36

Avail Academy 70, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 59

Barnesville 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Orono 59

Bigfork 59, Mesabi East 53

Blackduck 77, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56

Bloomington Jefferson 74, St. Louis Park 41

Breck 70, Jordan 69

Byron 74, Winona 73

Cannon Falls 87, Lewiston-Altura 62

Cloquet 98, Duluth Marshall 69

Columbia Heights 94, Minneapolis South 89

Dassel-Cokato 58, Kimball 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 85, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 76

Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61

Elk River 69, Centennial 67

Fillmore Central 85, Randolph 56

Foley 85, Maple Lake 46

Forest Lake 66, Stillwater 63

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 69, Sibley East 64

Hankinson, N.D. 82, Campbell-Tintah/Fairmount Co-op 66

Henning 80, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Bloomington Kennedy 65

Hibbing 57, Proctor 44

High School for Recording Arts 84, Exploration 77

Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 69

Hills-Beaver Creek 66, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 58

Hmong Academy 51, Academy for Science and Agriculture 33

Hope Academy 82, St. Paul Humboldt 61

Hutchinson 86, Willmar 46

Kingsland 80, Grand Meadow 61

    • La Crescent 58, Rochester Lourdes 47

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 97, Madelia 39

    Liberty Classical 94, LILA 53

    Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 22

    Maple River 69, New Richland-H-E-G 47

    Martin County West 78, St. Clair 62

    Math and Science Academy 72, Higher 71

    Melrose 65, New London-Spicer 54

    Metro Schools College Prep 80, Lincoln International 12

    Minneapolis Henry 55, Minneapolis Roosevelt 54

    Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Southwest 69

    Minneapolis Washburn 81, Minneapolis Edison 62

    Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Cook County 43

    Murray County Central 66, Canby 55

    North Lakes Academy 86, Chesterton Academy 66

    Northern Freeze 86, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70

    Northfield 82, Mankato East 72

    Osseo 58, Maple Grove 54

    Park Center 97, Blaine 70

    Park Christian 73, Breckenridge 66

    Pine River-Backus 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 59

    Red Lake County 86, Stephen-Argyle 60

    Rocori 61, Monticello 41

    Rushford-Peterson 65, Mabel-Canton 44

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Minneota 62

    Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

    Spring Lake Park 78, Coon Rapids 67

    St. Thomas Academy 73, Hastings 63

    Swanville 79, Ogilvie 47

    Totino-Grace 97, Champlin Park 69

    Tri-City United 64, Nicollet 38

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 45

    Underwood 72, Sebeka 38

    Verndale 51, Mille Lacs Co-op 41

    Waconia 86, Chaska 83

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 100, Roseau 44

    Winona Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

