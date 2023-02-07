Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 22-0 240 1 2. Penn 17-1 212 2 3. Center Grove 17-1 176 3 4. Hammond Central 18-1 157 4 5. Brownsburg 17-2 147 6 6. Jennings Co. 16-1 98 9 7. Kokomo 15-4 95 8 8. Indpls Cathedral 13-4 79 5 9. Munster 16-2 77 10 10. New Palestine 16-1 58 7

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 41. Greenfield 32. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 7. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. NorthWood (6) 15-2 228 1 2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 17-2 218 2 3. Norwell 16-2 190 3 4. W. Noble 16-1 159 5 5. S. Bend Washington 14-3 130 6 6. Scottsburg 15-2 109 7 (tie) Lake Station 16-1 109 8 8. Indpls Brebeuf 12-5 69 9 9. Oak Hill 14-2 60 10 10. Tippecanoe Valley 15-3 51 NR

Others receiving votes:

N. Daviess 48. Connersville 41. Indpls Chatard 14. Beech Grove 7. Peru 7.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (11) 18-1 238 1 2. S. Spencer 17-1 197 2 3. Wapahani 17-1 196 3 4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 15-3 144 4 5. University 15-1 140 5 6. Brownstown 14-4 133 6 7. Providence 14-3 108 7 8. Gary 21st Century 15-5 90 8 9. Carroll (Flora) 14-3 59 NR 10. Tipton 12-4 45 NR

Others receiving votes:

Southwestern (Jefferson) 23. Sullivan 21. Adams Central 21. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Taylor 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (8) 16-3 228 1 2. Orleans (2) 15-2 212 2 3. Bethesda Christian (1) 13-2 200 3 4. Morgan Twp. (1) 15-3 154 5 5. Loogootee 11-6 133 4 5. Fountain Central 15-4 133 7 7. Blue River 14-5 84 T9 8. Ev. Christian 11-8 64 6 9. Indpls Lutheran 9-6 47 8 10. Edinburgh 12-5 44 NR

Others receiving votes:

Tri 42. Liberty Christian 24. Michigan City Marquette 20. Traders Point Christian 14. Greenwood Christian 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Christian Academy 6. Bethany Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.