Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 22-0 240 1
2. Penn 17-1 212 2
3. Center Grove 17-1 176 3
4. Hammond Central 18-1 157 4
5. Brownsburg 17-2 147 6
6. Jennings Co. 16-1 98 9
7. Kokomo 15-4 95 8
8. Indpls Cathedral 13-4 79 5
9. Munster 16-2 77 10
10. New Palestine 16-1 58 7

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 41. Greenfield 32. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 7. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (6) 15-2 228 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 17-2 218 2
3. Norwell 16-2 190 3
4. W. Noble 16-1 159 5
5. S. Bend Washington 14-3 130 6
6. Scottsburg 15-2 109 7
(tie) Lake Station 16-1 109 8
8. Indpls Brebeuf 12-5 69 9
9. Oak Hill 14-2 60 10
10. Tippecanoe Valley 15-3 51 NR
Others receiving votes:

N. Daviess 48. Connersville 41. Indpls Chatard 14. Beech Grove 7. Peru 7.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (11) 18-1 238 1
2. S. Spencer 17-1 197 2
3. Wapahani 17-1 196 3
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 15-3 144 4
5. University 15-1 140 5
6. Brownstown 14-4 133 6
7. Providence 14-3 108 7
8. Gary 21st Century 15-5 90 8
9. Carroll (Flora) 14-3 59 NR
10. Tipton 12-4 45 NR

    • Others receiving votes:

    Southwestern (Jefferson) 23. Sullivan 21. Adams Central 21. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Taylor 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (8) 16-3 228 1
    2. Orleans (2) 15-2 212 2
    3. Bethesda Christian (1) 13-2 200 3
    4. Morgan Twp. (1) 15-3 154 5
    5. Loogootee 11-6 133 4
    5. Fountain Central 15-4 133 7
    7. Blue River 14-5 84 T9
    8. Ev. Christian 11-8 64 6
    9. Indpls Lutheran 9-6 47 8
    10. Edinburgh 12-5 44 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Tri 42. Liberty Christian 24. Michigan City Marquette 20. Traders Point Christian 14. Greenwood Christian 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Christian Academy 6. Bethany Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.

