Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 44
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75
Assumption, Davenport 66, Muscatine 58
Ballard 66, Gilbert 51
Beckman, Dyersville 55, Bellevue 48
Bellevue West, Neb. 71, Sioux City, East 40
Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55
Bondurant Farrar 78, Carroll 53
Burlington Notre Dame 79, New London 57
CAM, Anita 59, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55
Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Waterloo, West 46
Center Point-Urbana 76, Clear Creek-Amana 67
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Wayne, Corydon 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sioux Center 53
Charles City 68, Crestwood, Cresco 51
Clarke, Osceola 75, Eldon Cardinal 53
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 58
Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57
Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
East Mills 77, Griswold 27
East Union, Afton 62, Seymour 59
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48
George-Little Rock 53, Sheldon 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 68
Glenwood 56, Clarinda 42
Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58
IKM-Manning 63, Missouri Valley 46
Indianola 76, Grinnell 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 81, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67
Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Belle Plaine 46
Janesville 47, Clarksville 38
Jesup 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53
Keokuk 53, Highland, Mo. 39
Lisbon 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 52
Lynnville-Sully 86, Colfax-Mingo 25
MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Manson Northwest Webster 56, West Bend-Mallard 53
Marshalltown 56, Ottumwa 37
Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 59
Nevada 72, Saydel 52
Newton 45, Pella Christian 42
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Montezuma 46
Osage 76, Rockford 44
Pella 70, Oskaloosa 46
Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56, OT
Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 44
Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 49
Sidney 70, Essex 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22
Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 48
Underwood 64, Tri-Center, Neola 31
WACO, Wayland 66, Lone Tree 28
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Waterloo Christian School 71, Riceville 29
Waukee 98, Des Moines, East 66
West Burlington 53, Danville 38
West Lyon, Inwood 55, Boyden-Hull 44
Winfield-Mount Union 71, Highland, Riverside 29
Winterset 59, North Polk, Alleman 54, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/