Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 44

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75

Assumption, Davenport 66, Muscatine 58

Ballard 66, Gilbert 51

Beckman, Dyersville 55, Bellevue 48

Bellevue West, Neb. 71, Sioux City, East 40

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55

Bondurant Farrar 78, Carroll 53

Burlington Notre Dame 79, New London 57

CAM, Anita 59, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55

Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Waterloo, West 46

Center Point-Urbana 76, Clear Creek-Amana 67

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Wayne, Corydon 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sioux Center 53

Charles City 68, Crestwood, Cresco 51

Clarke, Osceola 75, Eldon Cardinal 53

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 58

Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57

Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

East Mills 77, Griswold 27

East Union, Afton 62, Seymour 59

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48

George-Little Rock 53, Sheldon 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 68

Glenwood 56, Clarinda 42

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58

IKM-Manning 63, Missouri Valley 46

Indianola 76, Grinnell 45

    • Iowa Falls-Alden 81, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Belle Plaine 46

    Janesville 47, Clarksville 38

    Jesup 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

    Keokuk 53, Highland, Mo. 39

    Lisbon 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 35

    Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 52

    Lynnville-Sully 86, Colfax-Mingo 25

    MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

    Manson Northwest Webster 56, West Bend-Mallard 53

    Marshalltown 56, Ottumwa 37

    Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 59

    Nevada 72, Saydel 52

    Newton 45, Pella Christian 42

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Montezuma 46

    Osage 76, Rockford 44

    Pella 70, Oskaloosa 46

    Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56, OT

    Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 44

    Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 49

    Sidney 70, Essex 54

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

    Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 48

    Underwood 64, Tri-Center, Neola 31

    WACO, Wayland 66, Lone Tree 28

    Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

    Waterloo Christian School 71, Riceville 29

    Waukee 98, Des Moines, East 66

    West Burlington 53, Danville 38

    West Lyon, Inwood 55, Boyden-Hull 44

    Winfield-Mount Union 71, Highland, Riverside 29

    Winterset 59, North Polk, Alleman 54, OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

