Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 62, Cabell Midland 61

Elkins 53, Charleston Catholic 41

Fairmont Senior 70, Robert C. Byrd 27

George Washington 82, Huntington 66

Hampshire 63, Petersburg 34

Keyser 68, Allegany, Md. 67

Point Pleasant 54, Lincoln County 39

Ravenswood 71, Webster County 49

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 64, Hannan 43

South Charleston 61, St. Albans 45

Tucker County 32, Moorefield 10

Tyler Consolidated 49, Doddridge County 43

University 63, Spring Mills 39

Wheeling Park 90, Martinsburg 59

Williamstown 76, South Harrison 72

Woodrow Wilson 79, Buckhannon-Upshur 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

