Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Region 1=

Carlisle Co. 56, Graves Co. 51

McCracken County (Paducah) 62, Marshall Co. 45

Region 2=

Henderson Co. 50, Trigg Co. 40

Hopkinsville 51, Madisonville 49

Region 3=

Butler Co. 67, Hancock Co. 56

Owensboro 61, Ohio Co. 51

Region 5=

LaRue Co. 60, Central Hardin 57

Washington Co. 61, Taylor Co. 52

Region 8=

Collins 64, Gallatin Co. 28

Simon Kenton 55, Oldham County 29

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 108, Augusta 53

Harrison Co. 48, Scott 35

Region 12=

McCreary Central 48, Boyle Co. 44

Pulaski Co. 65, Mercer Co. 48

Region 13=

Barbourville 68, Clay Co. 57

Corbin 61, Harlan Co. 53

Region 14=

Breathitt Co. 66, Knott Co. Central 46

Hazard 50, Estill Co. 33

Region 15=

Pike Co. Central 68, Betsy Layne 62

Pikeville 61, Paintsville 49

Region 16=

Boyd Co. 60, East Carter 51

Lewis Co. 56, Bath Co. 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

