Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Region 1=
Carlisle Co. 56, Graves Co. 51
McCracken County (Paducah) 62, Marshall Co. 45
Region 2=
Henderson Co. 50, Trigg Co. 40
Hopkinsville 51, Madisonville 49
Region 3=
Butler Co. 67, Hancock Co. 56
Owensboro 61, Ohio Co. 51
Region 5=
LaRue Co. 60, Central Hardin 57
Washington Co. 61, Taylor Co. 52
Region 8=
Collins 64, Gallatin Co. 28
Simon Kenton 55, Oldham County 29
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 108, Augusta 53
Harrison Co. 48, Scott 35
Region 12=
McCreary Central 48, Boyle Co. 44
Pulaski Co. 65, Mercer Co. 48
Region 13=
Barbourville 68, Clay Co. 57
Corbin 61, Harlan Co. 53
Region 14=
Breathitt Co. 66, Knott Co. Central 46
Hazard 50, Estill Co. 33
Region 15=
Pike Co. Central 68, Betsy Layne 62
Pikeville 61, Paintsville 49
Region 16=
Boyd Co. 60, East Carter 51
Lewis Co. 56, Bath Co. 44
