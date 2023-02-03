Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Treynor 49
CAM, Anita 45, Audubon 38
Chariton 63, Wayne, Corydon 34
Clarke, Osceola 63, Earlham 48
Clear Lake 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, North Tama, Traer 60
Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58
Grand View Christian 72, Nevada 57
H-L-V, Victor 53, Iowa Valley, Marengo 47
Harris-Lake Park 63, Trinity Christian High School 52
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38
Humboldt 80, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50
IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63
Kee, Lansing 69, Central Elkader 51
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41
Madrid 70, Glidden-Ralston 35
Mount Pleasant 67, Burlington 57
Newell-Fonda 88, Cherokee, Washington 50
Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66
North Fayette Valley 66, MFL-Mar-Mac 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Dunkerton 46
Northwood-Kensett 61, Belmond-Klemme 36
Ottumwa 49, Centerville 43
Pella 58, Grinnell 52
Perry 72, Woodward Academy 49
Riceville 80, Rockford 76
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25
Sidney 46, Southwest Valley 40
Sioux City, West 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 63
South Hardin 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, PAC-LM 42
Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33
Tri-Center, Neola 65, Stanton 55
Unity Christian 75, Rock Valley 41
WACO, Wayland 66, Louisa-Muscatine 25
West Branch 80, Lisbon 51
West Lyon, Inwood 66, George-Little Rock 45
Wilton 67, Alburnett 57
Winfield-Mount Union 82, Cedar Valley Christian School 19
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/