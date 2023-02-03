AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Treynor 49

CAM, Anita 45, Audubon 38

Chariton 63, Wayne, Corydon 34

Clarke, Osceola 63, Earlham 48

Clear Lake 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, North Tama, Traer 60

Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58

Grand View Christian 72, Nevada 57

H-L-V, Victor 53, Iowa Valley, Marengo 47

Harris-Lake Park 63, Trinity Christian High School 52

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38

Humboldt 80, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50

IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63

Kee, Lansing 69, Central Elkader 51

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41

Madrid 70, Glidden-Ralston 35

Mount Pleasant 67, Burlington 57

Newell-Fonda 88, Cherokee, Washington 50

Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66

North Fayette Valley 66, MFL-Mar-Mac 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Dunkerton 46

Northwood-Kensett 61, Belmond-Klemme 36

Ottumwa 49, Centerville 43

Pella 58, Grinnell 52

Perry 72, Woodward Academy 49

Riceville 80, Rockford 76

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25

Sidney 46, Southwest Valley 40

Sioux City, West 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 63

South Hardin 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, PAC-LM 42

Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33

    • Tri-Center, Neola 65, Stanton 55

    Unity Christian 75, Rock Valley 41

    WACO, Wayland 66, Louisa-Muscatine 25

    West Branch 80, Lisbon 51

    West Lyon, Inwood 66, George-Little Rock 45

    Wilton 67, Alburnett 57

    Winfield-Mount Union 82, Cedar Valley Christian School 19

    Western Valley Conference Tournament=

    OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55

    Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

