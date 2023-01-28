AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 34, Ouachita Parish 33

Amite 70, Pine 33

Ascension Catholic 64, Central Private 26

Brusly 55, Belaire 26

Buckeye 74, Bolton 62

Calvin 56, Georgetown 50

Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6

DeQuincy 50, Vinton 24

Denham Springs 71, Live Oak 37

East St. John 52, Thibodaux 45

Elton 54, Basile 9

Gibsland-Coleman 57, Family Community 27

Haughton 42, Airline 35

Homer 60, Ringgold 13

Huntington 64, Minden 24

Kaplan 43, Crowley 26

Kinder 42, Jennings 38

Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21

Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20

Leesville 57, Washington-Marion 39

Lena Northwood 76, Montgomery 31

Liberty 64, Zachary 49

Loranger 79, Salmen 51

Loyola Prep 43, North Caddo 13

Neville 38, Tioga 35

Northeast 50, East Feliciana 15

Northshore 68, Fontainebleau 55

Oak Grove 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13

Parkway 76, Southwood 10

Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43

Pitkin 61, False River Academy 12

Plain Dealing 43, Haynesville 42

Reeves 69, St. Joseph 33

Ruston 50, West Ouachita 36

Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11

Simsboro 60, Forest 24

St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33

Sterlington 53, Richwood 36

University (Lab) 69, Karr 50

Vandebilt Catholic 59, Lutcher 7

Walker 66, Dutchtown 40

West Monroe 34, Pineville 24

    • Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44

    Woodlawn (BR) 48, Central - B.R. 14

    Wossman 61, North Webster 46

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fisher vs. Cohen, ccd.

    ___

