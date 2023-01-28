Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 34, Ouachita Parish 33
Amite 70, Pine 33
Ascension Catholic 64, Central Private 26
Brusly 55, Belaire 26
Buckeye 74, Bolton 62
Calvin 56, Georgetown 50
Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6
DeQuincy 50, Vinton 24
Denham Springs 71, Live Oak 37
East St. John 52, Thibodaux 45
Elton 54, Basile 9
Gibsland-Coleman 57, Family Community 27
Haughton 42, Airline 35
Homer 60, Ringgold 13
Huntington 64, Minden 24
Kaplan 43, Crowley 26
Kinder 42, Jennings 38
Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21
Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20
Leesville 57, Washington-Marion 39
Lena Northwood 76, Montgomery 31
Liberty 64, Zachary 49
Loranger 79, Salmen 51
Loyola Prep 43, North Caddo 13
Neville 38, Tioga 35
Northeast 50, East Feliciana 15
Northshore 68, Fontainebleau 55
Oak Grove 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13
Parkway 76, Southwood 10
Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43
Pitkin 61, False River Academy 12
Plain Dealing 43, Haynesville 42
Reeves 69, St. Joseph 33
Ruston 50, West Ouachita 36
Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11
Simsboro 60, Forest 24
St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33
Sterlington 53, Richwood 36
University (Lab) 69, Karr 50
Vandebilt Catholic 59, Lutcher 7
Walker 66, Dutchtown 40
West Monroe 34, Pineville 24
Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44
Woodlawn (BR) 48, Central - B.R. 14
Wossman 61, North Webster 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fisher vs. Cohen, ccd.
