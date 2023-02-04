Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Dike-New Hartford 51
Beckman, Dyersville 57, Anamosa 27
Cedar Falls 71, Waterloo, West 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 77, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Center Point-Urbana 68, Benton Community 61
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Muscatine 53
Charles City 62, New Hampton 52
Clarinda 66, Southwest Valley 37
Clear Lake 79, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 65, Sioux City, North 56
Creston 77, Red Oak 59
Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 18
Marshalltown 48, Fort Dodge 35
Monticello 51, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
Nodaway Valley 70, Lenox 69
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Bettendorf 44
Roland-Story, Story City 66, PCM, Monroe 60
Sioux Center 50, West Lyon, Inwood 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 77, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Waukee Northwest 78, Urbandale 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/