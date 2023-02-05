Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Alberton-Superior 52, Charlo 49
Augusta 56, Sunburst 47
Belt 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 19
Big Timber 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 44
Billings Central 63, Sidney 47
Billings Senior 34, Great Falls Russell 33
Billings Skyview 50, Great Falls 33
Billings West 58, Bozeman 25
Broadview-Lavina 46, Harlowton 43
Browning 65, Libby 33
Butte Central 57, Livingston 45
Cascade 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 42
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 45
Chinook 63, Turner 26
Circle 55, Bainville 39
Culbertson 50, Richey-Lambert 36
Custer-Hysham 60, Northern Cheyenne 44
Dillon 64, Hamilton 45
Drummond 59, Victor 4
East Helena 37, Corvallis 28
Fort Benton 58, Box Elder 38
Havre 63, Hardin 56
Helena 46, Missoula Hellgate 43
Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 41
Highwood 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33
Hot Springs 62, Two Eagle River 36
Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 52
Laurel 67, Lockwood 42
Lodge Grass 73, St. Labre 19
Lustre Christian 63, Frazer 45
Malta 67, Roundup 9
Manhattan Christian 67, Ennis 47
Miles City 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 34
Missoula Sentinel 41, Kalispell Glacier 31
Phillipsburg 60, Seeley-Swan 42
Plentywood 58, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 15
Poplar 62, Dodson 47
Roberts 75, Terry 27
Roy-Winifred 70, Centerville 24
Scobey 49, Glasgow 48
Shepherd 60, Red Lodge 43
Shields Valley 52, Lima 26
Simms 56, Valier 21
St. Ignatius 73, Deer Lodge 32
Townsend 48, Three Forks 40, OT
Twin Bridges 71, West Yellowstone 40
White Sulphur Springs 61, Sheridan 24
Whitehall 46, Gardiner 42
Wibaux 39, Jordan 33
Wolf Point 56, Harlem 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/