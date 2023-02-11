AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 82, Crofton 76

Bethesda 62, Wheaton 48

Blake 64, Clarksburg 46

Boonsboro 64, South Hagerstown 53

C. Milton Wright 48, Patterson Mill 36

Carroll Christian 75, Loyola 55

Century 76, Liberty 72

Damascus 75, Paint Branch 41

Dulaney 74, Patapsco 45

Edgewood 76, Havre de Grace 52

Elkton 77, Bel Air 66

Fort Hill 76, Allegany 47

Frederick 64, Middletown 30

Glen Burnie 94, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45

Great Mills 73, North Point 55

Hereford 71, Carver Arts & Tech 51

Huntingtown 68, Lackey 44

Independent Baptist Academy 76, Woodlawn Baptist 41

Joppatowne 53, Harford Tech 48

La Plata 78, Northern - Cal 56

Lanham Christian 62, Kings Christian 61

Leonardtown 65, Calvert 25

Manchester Valley 76, Linganore 37

Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 61, Calvary Baptist 26

Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 65

Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, Pallotti 46

New Town 72, Kenwood 59

North East 69, Bohemia Manor 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast - AA 78, North County 53

Northwest - Mtg 77, Rockville 61

Old Mill 102, Pasadena Chesapeake 66

Overlea 93, Towson 33

Parkville 85, Woodlawn 56

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 77, Good Counsel 47

Perry Hall 71, Eastern Tech 46

Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 29

Poolesville 66, Northwood 37

Randallstown 69, Lansdowne 51

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • Richard Montgomery 62, Walter Johnson 61

    Seneca Valley 63, Magruder 61

    Severna Park 56, Arundel 43

    Sherwood 66, John F. Kennedy 58

    South River 63, Meade 52

    St. John’s Catholic Prep 86, Bishop Ireton, Va. 60

    Thomas Stone 80, Chopticon 60

    Tuscarora 59, Smithsburg 50

    Walkersville 67, Urbana 46

    Walt Whitman 85, Montgomery Blair 58

    Western STES 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 59

    Westlake 83, Patuxent 49

    Winston Churchill 72, Albert Einstein 62

    Wootton 60, Watkins Mill 19

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.