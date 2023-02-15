AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

February 15, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 53, Massillon Perry 29

Alliance Marlington 60, Norton 52

Amherst Steele 61, Vermilion 55

Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Warren Champion 34

Anna 44, Milton-Union 24

Antwerp 71, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 66, OT

Ashville Teays Valley 65, Canal Winchester 57

Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 57

Avon Lake 71, Chardon NDCL 64

Beachwood 98, Wickliffe 77

Bellevue 49, Ontario 44

Belmont Union Local 64, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

Beloit W. Branch 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50

Berlin Hiland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Waterford 41

Bishop Hartley 50, Johnstown 37

Bowling Green 49, Maumee 38

Brooke, W.Va. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Bucyrus 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Crestline 46

Caledonia River Valley 85, Centerburg 66

Can. South 63, Wooster Triway 49

Canfield 66, Alliance 60

Canfield S. Range 48, Jefferson Area 45, OT

Chagrin Falls 43, Streetsboro 41

Christian Community School 52, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 41

Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. KIPP 52

Cols. Briggs 66, Granville 64

Cols. Mifflin 60, Worthington Kilbourne 46

Cornerstone Christian 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58

Cortland Lakeview 60, McDonald 55

Coshocton 77, Danville 61

    • Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 36

    Cuyahoga Hts. 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 41

    Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

    Dover 46, Hannibal River 34

    Doylestown Chippewa 85, Wellington 40

    Dublin Jerome 58, Dublin Scioto 25

    E. Can. 63, Leetonia 22

    Fairfield Christian 57, Philo 52

    Fostoria 66, New Riegel 60

    Galion 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

    Garfield Hts. 65, Bedford 45

    Gibsonburg 59, N. Baltimore 30

    Girard 54, New Middletown Spring. 44

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Carrollton 44

    Green 57, Akr. Firestone 54

    Hanoverton United 53, Mineral Ridge 46

    Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 53, Lawrence School 38

    Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Independence 55

    Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Trotwood-Madison 55

    Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 39

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 85, Sullivan Black River 72

    Kalida 55, Lima Shawnee 47

    Kent Roosevelt 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 36

    Kinsman Badger 75, Heartland Christian 71

    LaGrange Keystone 57, Columbia Station Columbia 50

    Lakeside Danbury 72, Milan Edison 67, OT

    Lakewood St. Edward 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, New Albany 47

    Lexington 66, Shelby 59

    Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 44

    Lisbon Beaver 58, Minerva 55

    Lisbon David Anderson 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

    Logan 59, Athens 40

    London 34, Lancaster 33

    London Madison Plains 53, Cols. Grandview Hts. 39

    Lorain 72, Shaker Hts. 70

    Louisville 72, Massillon 66

    Lucas 52, Bellville Clear Fork 50

    Lyndhurst Brush 67, Euclid 42

    Mansfield Christian 78, New London 54

    Marion Elgin 70, Richwood N. Union 67

    Marion Pleasant 67, Mt. Gilead 46

    Massillon Jackson 61, Medina 59

    Mayfield 81, Chardon 55

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 72, Harrod Allen E. 63

    Mentor 71, Youngs. Mooney 45

    Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Perry 72

    Metamora Evergreen 64, Millbury Lake 47

    Middlefield Cardinal 53, Independence 51

    Minford 69, S. Webster 58

    Mogadore 79, Windham 64

    Mt. Vernon 69, Johnstown Northridge 63, OT

    Mt. Victory Ridgemont 74, Cory-Rawson 43

    N. Can. Hoover 61, Youngs. Boardman 30

    N. Royalton 59, Austintown Fitch 47

    New Philadelphia 47, Zanesville 37

    Newcomerstown 54, Beallsville 49

    Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 40

    Northside Christian 74, Cols. Wellington 36

    Old Fort 81, Elmore Woodmore 54

    Oregon Stritch 54, Swanton 48

    Orwell Grand Valley 57, Burton Berkshire 56

    Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Pemberville Eastwood 42

    Painesville Riverside 80, Madison 51

    Peebles 64, Hillsboro 52

    Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 56

    Pickerington Cent. 57, Pickerington N. 54

    Port Clinton 52, Genoa Area 38

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Latham Western 38

    Ravenna 71, Mantua Crestwood 67

    Reynoldsburg 72, Heath 49

    Richfield Revere 67, Akr. Manchester 43

    Rocky River 69, Lakewood 62

    S. Point 80, Jackson 62

    Salem 72, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45

    Sandusky 81, Mansfield Madison 77, OT

    Sandusky Perkins 54, Huron 51

    Southington Chalker 56, N. Bloomfield 16

    Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 55

    Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Brunswick 56

    Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

    Strongsville 73, Berea-Midpark 70

    Struthers 64, Campbell Memorial 52

    Sugarcreek Garaway 82, Cambridge 57

    Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Ashland 54

    Thomas Worthington 56, Westerville Cent. 52

    Tiffin Calvert 53, Fremont St. Joseph 45

    Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Pioneer N. Central 44

    Tree of Life 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

    Utica 85, Howard E. Knox 61

    Wadsworth 68, Medina Highland 60

    Warren Harding 86, E. Liverpool 60

    Warren Howland 66, Youngstown Urban Scholars 17

    Warren JFK 75, Lowellville 74

    Westerville N. 65, Cols. DeSales 60, OT

    Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 58

    Wheelersburg 64, Canal Fulton Northwest 56

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 74, Sylvania Southview 57

    Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 43

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Portsmouth Sciotoville 44

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Youngs. East 44

    Wooster 62, Copley 61

    Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Granville Christian 51

    OHSAA Playoffs=

    Division III=

    Region 12=

    Casstown Miami E. 64, New Paris National Trail 38

    Day. Stivers 65, Spring. NE 54

    Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51

    New Lebanon Dixie 54, Brookville 37

    New Madison Tri-Village 74, Hou 30

    Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41

    Division IV=

    Region 16=

    Cin. Riverview East 70, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 25

    Fayetteville-Perry 80, Cin. Oyler 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.