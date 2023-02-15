Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 53, Massillon Perry 29
Alliance Marlington 60, Norton 52
Amherst Steele 61, Vermilion 55
Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Warren Champion 34
Anna 44, Milton-Union 24
Antwerp 71, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 66, OT
Ashville Teays Valley 65, Canal Winchester 57
Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 57
Avon Lake 71, Chardon NDCL 64
Beachwood 98, Wickliffe 77
Bellevue 49, Ontario 44
Belmont Union Local 64, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52
Beloit W. Branch 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50
Berlin Hiland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Waterford 41
Bishop Hartley 50, Johnstown 37
Bowling Green 49, Maumee 38
Brooke, W.Va. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Bucyrus 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Crestline 46
Caledonia River Valley 85, Centerburg 66
Can. South 63, Wooster Triway 49
Canfield 66, Alliance 60
Canfield S. Range 48, Jefferson Area 45, OT
Chagrin Falls 43, Streetsboro 41
Christian Community School 52, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 41
Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. KIPP 52
Cols. Briggs 66, Granville 64
Cols. Mifflin 60, Worthington Kilbourne 46
Cornerstone Christian 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58
Cortland Lakeview 60, McDonald 55
Coshocton 77, Danville 61
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 36
Cuyahoga Hts. 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 41
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34
Dover 46, Hannibal River 34
Doylestown Chippewa 85, Wellington 40
Dublin Jerome 58, Dublin Scioto 25
E. Can. 63, Leetonia 22
Fairfield Christian 57, Philo 52
Fostoria 66, New Riegel 60
Galion 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
Garfield Hts. 65, Bedford 45
Gibsonburg 59, N. Baltimore 30
Girard 54, New Middletown Spring. 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Carrollton 44
Green 57, Akr. Firestone 54
Hanoverton United 53, Mineral Ridge 46
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 53, Lawrence School 38
Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Independence 55
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Trotwood-Madison 55
Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Jeromesville Hillsdale 85, Sullivan Black River 72
Kalida 55, Lima Shawnee 47
Kent Roosevelt 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 36
Kinsman Badger 75, Heartland Christian 71
LaGrange Keystone 57, Columbia Station Columbia 50
Lakeside Danbury 72, Milan Edison 67, OT
Lakewood St. Edward 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, New Albany 47
Lexington 66, Shelby 59
Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 44
Lisbon Beaver 58, Minerva 55
Lisbon David Anderson 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Logan 59, Athens 40
London 34, Lancaster 33
London Madison Plains 53, Cols. Grandview Hts. 39
Lorain 72, Shaker Hts. 70
Louisville 72, Massillon 66
Lucas 52, Bellville Clear Fork 50
Lyndhurst Brush 67, Euclid 42
Mansfield Christian 78, New London 54
Marion Elgin 70, Richwood N. Union 67
Marion Pleasant 67, Mt. Gilead 46
Massillon Jackson 61, Medina 59
Mayfield 81, Chardon 55
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 72, Harrod Allen E. 63
Mentor 71, Youngs. Mooney 45
Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Perry 72
Metamora Evergreen 64, Millbury Lake 47
Middlefield Cardinal 53, Independence 51
Minford 69, S. Webster 58
Mogadore 79, Windham 64
Mt. Vernon 69, Johnstown Northridge 63, OT
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 74, Cory-Rawson 43
N. Can. Hoover 61, Youngs. Boardman 30
N. Royalton 59, Austintown Fitch 47
New Philadelphia 47, Zanesville 37
Newcomerstown 54, Beallsville 49
Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 40
Northside Christian 74, Cols. Wellington 36
Old Fort 81, Elmore Woodmore 54
Oregon Stritch 54, Swanton 48
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Burton Berkshire 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Pemberville Eastwood 42
Painesville Riverside 80, Madison 51
Peebles 64, Hillsboro 52
Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 56
Pickerington Cent. 57, Pickerington N. 54
Port Clinton 52, Genoa Area 38
Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Latham Western 38
Ravenna 71, Mantua Crestwood 67
Reynoldsburg 72, Heath 49
Richfield Revere 67, Akr. Manchester 43
Rocky River 69, Lakewood 62
S. Point 80, Jackson 62
Salem 72, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45
Sandusky 81, Mansfield Madison 77, OT
Sandusky Perkins 54, Huron 51
Southington Chalker 56, N. Bloomfield 16
Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 55
Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Brunswick 56
Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37
Strongsville 73, Berea-Midpark 70
Struthers 64, Campbell Memorial 52
Sugarcreek Garaway 82, Cambridge 57
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Ashland 54
Thomas Worthington 56, Westerville Cent. 52
Tiffin Calvert 53, Fremont St. Joseph 45
Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Pioneer N. Central 44
Tree of Life 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44
Utica 85, Howard E. Knox 61
Wadsworth 68, Medina Highland 60
Warren Harding 86, E. Liverpool 60
Warren Howland 66, Youngstown Urban Scholars 17
Warren JFK 75, Lowellville 74
Westerville N. 65, Cols. DeSales 60, OT
Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 58
Wheelersburg 64, Canal Fulton Northwest 56
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 74, Sylvania Southview 57
Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 43
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Portsmouth Sciotoville 44
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Youngs. East 44
Wooster 62, Copley 61
Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Granville Christian 51
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 64, New Paris National Trail 38
Day. Stivers 65, Spring. NE 54
Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51
New Lebanon Dixie 54, Brookville 37
New Madison Tri-Village 74, Hou 30
Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cin. Riverview East 70, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 25
Fayetteville-Perry 80, Cin. Oyler 45
