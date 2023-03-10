AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA Class B=

Region 1=

Consolation=

Hankinson 73, Sargent County 64

Final=

Central Cass 44, Kindred 40

Region 2=

Consolation=

May-Port CG 73, Hillsboro/Central Valley 65

Final=

Grafton 46, Thompson 41

Region 3=

Consolation=

Linton/HMB 68, Edgeley/K-M 66

Final=

Medina/P-B 57, Ellendale 56

Region 4=

Consolation=

North Prairie 63, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 55

Final=

North Star 56, Warwick 52

Region 5=

Consolation=

Washburn 68, Flasher 59

Final=

Shiloh 63, Garrison 46

Region 6=

Consolation=

Our Redeemer’s 42, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30

Final=

Bishop Ryan 80, Des Lacs-Burlington 77, OT

Region 7=

Consolation=

Dickinson Trinity 58, Hazen 52

Final=

Bowman County 65, Beulah 55

Region 8=

Consolation=

Divide County 62, Stanley 53

Final=

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 77, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58

NDHSAA Playoffs=

State Quarterfinal=

Class A=

Century 77, Fargo Shanley 45

Fargo Davies 64, Jamestown 46

Fargo North 82, Legacy 80

Grand Forks Red River 81, Minot 80

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.