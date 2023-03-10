Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NDHSAA Class B=
Region 1=
Consolation=
Hankinson 73, Sargent County 64
Final=
Central Cass 44, Kindred 40
Region 2=
Consolation=
May-Port CG 73, Hillsboro/Central Valley 65
Final=
Grafton 46, Thompson 41
Region 3=
Consolation=
Linton/HMB 68, Edgeley/K-M 66
Final=
Medina/P-B 57, Ellendale 56
Region 4=
Consolation=
North Prairie 63, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 55
Final=
North Star 56, Warwick 52
Region 5=
Consolation=
Washburn 68, Flasher 59
Final=
Shiloh 63, Garrison 46
Region 6=
Consolation=
Our Redeemer’s 42, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30
Final=
Bishop Ryan 80, Des Lacs-Burlington 77, OT
Region 7=
Consolation=
Dickinson Trinity 58, Hazen 52
Final=
Bowman County 65, Beulah 55
Region 8=
Consolation=
Divide County 62, Stanley 53
Final=
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 77, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58
NDHSAA Playoffs=
State Quarterfinal=
Class A=
Century 77, Fargo Shanley 45
Fargo Davies 64, Jamestown 46
Fargo North 82, Legacy 80
Grand Forks Red River 81, Minot 80
