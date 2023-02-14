AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 61, Wood River 45

Aquinas 51, Clarkson/Leigh 49

Bennington 67, Boys Town 63

Buena Vista 37, Cedar Bluffs 21

Chase County 60, Bridgeport 54

Conestoga 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38

Cornerstone Christian 69, Weeping Water 51

Gothenburg 69, Broken Bow 33

Oakland-Craig 52, Guardian Angels 43

Ponca 37, Crofton 35

Sandhills/Thedford 69, Hyannis 46

Sioux County 55, Banner County 48, OT

