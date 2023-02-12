Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 60, Eastside 28
Anderson 59, Muncie Central 44
Andrean 62, S. Bend Adams 46
Batesville 71, E. Central 46
Bellmont 63, Angola 40
Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Vincennes Rivet 44
Carmel 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41
Caston 60, Pioneer 54
Centerville 61, Waldron 60
Christian Academy 50, W. Washington 35
Clinton Prairie 46, Covington 29
Connersville 58, New Palestine 52
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, Whiting 63
Crothersville 60, Union (Dugger) 47
Culver Academy 60, Merrillville 50
Danville 90, S. Vermillion 55
Decatur Central 61, Terre Haute North 58
E. Chicago Central 83, Kankakee Valley 72
Eastern (Greene) 47, White River Valley 32
Evansville Reitz 60, Bloomington North 53, OT
Fairfield 58, Elkhart Christian 50
Faith Christian 73, Tri-Central 64
Fountain Central 62, Southmont 44
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, Heritage Christian 64
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 37
Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 51, S. Newton 20
Greenfield 49, Avon 43
Greensburg 54, Madison 31
Hamilton Southeastern 63, Southport 43
Hammond Central 74, Chesterton 69
Hanover Central 51, Boone Grove 29
Hauser 60, Oldenburg 43
Henryville 69, Switzerland Co. 59
Heritage 55, Lakewood Park 42
Huntington North 39, Ft. Wayne South 31
Indiana Deaf 39, Attica 28
Indpls Cathedral 58, Franklin Central 39
Indpls Scecina 61, Monrovia 33
Jeffersonville 65, Jennings Co. 59
LaVille 61, Whitko 58, OT
Lafayette Jeff 71, Carroll (Flora) 50
Lawrence North 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 64
Lawrenceburg 59, Rising Sun 37
Lawrenceville, Ill. 77, Ev. Day 60
Loogootee 67, Washington 52
Michigan City 97, Calumet 34
Mitchell 98, Brown Co. 52
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 72, Indpls Pike 64
N. Decatur 60, Knightstown 38
N. Posey 69, Perry Central 49
Northview 49, Martinsville 46
Orleans 54, Edgewood 21
Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 51
Pendleton Hts. 57, Mississinewa 48
Peru 55, Western 46
Providence 60, Austin 25
Rensselaer 66, Frontier 50
Richmond 60, Logansport 31
Riverton Parke 71, Shakamak 69
S. Bend Career Academy 92, Clinton Christian 23
S. Central (Elizabeth) 62, Cannelton 17
S. Dearborn 64, Milan 55
Shenandoah 57, Randolph Southern 44
Shoals 69, Washington Catholic 31
Southridge 64, Tell City 28
Tipton 52, Taylor 39
Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 70, Union City 49
W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 45
W. Noble 53, Columbia City 44
Warren Central 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 50
Westfield 61, Cass 50
Wood Memorial 58, Vincennes 55
Yorktown 51, Jay Co. 44
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
University 66, Indpls Park Tudor 57
Fifth Place=
Greenwood Christian 47, Muncie Burris 42
Ninth Place=
Indpls International 54, Anderson Prep Academy 53
Seventh Place=
Indpls Shortridge 58, Seton Catholic 56
Third Place=
Bethesda Christian 53, Liberty Christian 47
