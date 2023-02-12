AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 60, Eastside 28

Anderson 59, Muncie Central 44

Andrean 62, S. Bend Adams 46

Batesville 71, E. Central 46

Bellmont 63, Angola 40

Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Vincennes Rivet 44

Carmel 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41

Caston 60, Pioneer 54

Centerville 61, Waldron 60

Christian Academy 50, W. Washington 35

Clinton Prairie 46, Covington 29

Connersville 58, New Palestine 52

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, Whiting 63

Crothersville 60, Union (Dugger) 47

Culver Academy 60, Merrillville 50

Danville 90, S. Vermillion 55

Decatur Central 61, Terre Haute North 58

E. Chicago Central 83, Kankakee Valley 72

Eastern (Greene) 47, White River Valley 32

Evansville Reitz 60, Bloomington North 53, OT

Fairfield 58, Elkhart Christian 50

Faith Christian 73, Tri-Central 64

Fountain Central 62, Southmont 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, Heritage Christian 64

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 37

Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 51, S. Newton 20

Greenfield 49, Avon 43

Greensburg 54, Madison 31

Hamilton Southeastern 63, Southport 43

Hammond Central 74, Chesterton 69

Hanover Central 51, Boone Grove 29

Hauser 60, Oldenburg 43

Henryville 69, Switzerland Co. 59

Heritage 55, Lakewood Park 42

Huntington North 39, Ft. Wayne South 31

    • Indiana Deaf 39, Attica 28

    Indpls Cathedral 58, Franklin Central 39

    Indpls Scecina 61, Monrovia 33

    Jeffersonville 65, Jennings Co. 59

    LaVille 61, Whitko 58, OT

    Lafayette Jeff 71, Carroll (Flora) 50

    Lawrence North 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 64

    Lawrenceburg 59, Rising Sun 37

    Lawrenceville, Ill. 77, Ev. Day 60

    Loogootee 67, Washington 52

    Michigan City 97, Calumet 34

    Mitchell 98, Brown Co. 52

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 72, Indpls Pike 64

    N. Decatur 60, Knightstown 38

    N. Posey 69, Perry Central 49

    Northview 49, Martinsville 46

    Orleans 54, Edgewood 21

    Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 51

    Pendleton Hts. 57, Mississinewa 48

    Peru 55, Western 46

    Providence 60, Austin 25

    Rensselaer 66, Frontier 50

    Richmond 60, Logansport 31

    Riverton Parke 71, Shakamak 69

    S. Bend Career Academy 92, Clinton Christian 23

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 62, Cannelton 17

    S. Dearborn 64, Milan 55

    Shenandoah 57, Randolph Southern 44

    Shoals 69, Washington Catholic 31

    Southridge 64, Tell City 28

    Tipton 52, Taylor 39

    Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 70, Union City 49

    W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 45

    W. Noble 53, Columbia City 44

    Warren Central 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 50

    Westfield 61, Cass 50

    Wood Memorial 58, Vincennes 55

    Yorktown 51, Jay Co. 44

    Pioneer Conference Tournament=

    Championship=

    University 66, Indpls Park Tudor 57

    Fifth Place=

    Greenwood Christian 47, Muncie Burris 42

    Ninth Place=

    Indpls International 54, Anderson Prep Academy 53

    Seventh Place=

    Indpls Shortridge 58, Seton Catholic 56

    Third Place=

    Bethesda Christian 53, Liberty Christian 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

