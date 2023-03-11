Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
First Round=
Bishop McCort 64, Freedom Area 58, OT
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33
Homer-Center 43, Chartiers-Houston High School 20
Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40
Line Mountain 54, Northern Lehigh 50
Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47
Redbank Valley 63, Serra Catholic 36
Shenango 50, Marion Center 43
PIAA Class 3A=
First Round=
Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57
Lancaster Catholic 68, Mastery Charter North 11
Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31
Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg Central 35
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Wilmington 42
Philadelphia West Catholic 46, Palmerton 42
River Valley 60, York Catholic 52
Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19
PIAA Class 6A=
First Round=
Archbishop Carroll 50, Neshaminy 37
Cardinal O’Hara 50, Conestoga 42
Cedar Cliff 45, Garnet Valley 28
Central York 50, Souderton 48, 2OT
Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50
North Allegheny 76, Manheim Township 53
Norwin 34, Central Dauphin 19
Pennsbury 23, Nazareth Area 18
Perkiomen Valley 57, Red Lion 43
Spring-Ford 55, Dallastown 27
Upper Dublin 47, Bethlehem Liberty 36
Upper St. Clair 56, Erie McDowell 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/