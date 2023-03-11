AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

First Round=

Bishop McCort 64, Freedom Area 58, OT

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33

Homer-Center 43, Chartiers-Houston High School 20

Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40

Line Mountain 54, Northern Lehigh 50

Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47

Redbank Valley 63, Serra Catholic 36

Shenango 50, Marion Center 43

PIAA Class 3A=

First Round=

Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57

Lancaster Catholic 68, Mastery Charter North 11

Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31

Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg Central 35

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Wilmington 42

Philadelphia West Catholic 46, Palmerton 42

River Valley 60, York Catholic 52

Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19

PIAA Class 6A=

First Round=

Archbishop Carroll 50, Neshaminy 37

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Conestoga 42

Cedar Cliff 45, Garnet Valley 28

Central York 50, Souderton 48, 2OT

Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50

North Allegheny 76, Manheim Township 53

Norwin 34, Central Dauphin 19

Pennsbury 23, Nazareth Area 18

Perkiomen Valley 57, Red Lion 43

Spring-Ford 55, Dallastown 27

Upper Dublin 47, Bethlehem Liberty 36

Upper St. Clair 56, Erie McDowell 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

