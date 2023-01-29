AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

January 29, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 59, Toledo 29

Burns 44, Umatilla 7

Cascade Christian 48, Douglas 46

Central Linn 48, Waldport 34

Columbia Christian 47, Grand View Christian 17

Coquille 52, North Valley 29

Crane 61, Jordan Valley 45

Damascus Christian 40, N. Clackamas Christian 6

Days Creek 31, Mohawk 17

De La Salle 67, Portland Adventist 38

East Linn Christian 37, Oakland 29

Echo 50, St. Paul 45

Elgin 45, Griswold 24

Hermiston 66, Pasco, Wash. 36

Huntington 28, Four Rivers Community School 25

Imbler 47, Wallowa 32

Ione/Arlington 58, Dufur 31

Irrigon 49, Enterprise 27

Lowell 54, Reedsport 35

Mitchell/Spray 53, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 15

Monroe 33, Illinois Valley 32

Nyssa 46, Riverside 34

Oakridge 65, Gold Beach 51

Open Door 35, St. Stephens Academy 24

Pine Eagle 37, Joseph 30

South Medford 61, Springfield 37

South Umpqua 41, Rogue River 21

South Wasco County 65, Sherman 55

Stanfield 45, Weston-McEwen 19

Sutherlin 52, Lakeview 41

Trout Lake, Wash. 63, Condon 20

Union 43, Pilot Rock 28

Westside Christian 57, Catlin Gabel 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

