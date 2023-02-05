Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 46
Ankeny Centennial 73, Des Moines, North 32
Baxter 58, Lynnville-Sully 47
Cherokee, Washington 57, Sheldon 44
Dunkerton 63, Hudson 59
East Sac County 61, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42
Newton 74, Knoxville 46
St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 62
Treynor 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Washington 59, Clear Creek-Amana 39
