Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aspen 56, Grand Valley 34

Belleview Christian 58, Denver Jewish Day School 50

Byers 49, Colorado Springs 41

Chaparral 62, Highlands Ranch 45

Cheyenne Wells 47, Genoa-Hugo 34

Coal Ridge 59, Delta 58

Custer County def. Pikes Peak, forfeit

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 57, DSST: Montview 52

Denver South 57, Vista PEAK 48

Denver Waldorf 49, Addenbrooke Classical 36

Eads 59, Idalia 55

Erie 55, Broomfield 52

FMHS 53, Grand Junction Central 47

Fairview 79, Prairie View 70

Fort Collins 73, Legacy 49

Fossil Ridge 79, Northglenn 39

Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Liberty 36

Frederick 90, Thompson Valley 67

Front Range Baptist 57, Rocky Mountain 46

Highland 76, Wellington 33

Kent Denver 94, Jefferson Academy 73

La Veta 61, Cheraw 57

Lewis-Palmer 66, Discovery Canyon 44

Liberty Common 45, Timnath 41

Loveland 71, Monarch 69

Manitou Springs 71, Alamosa 62

Mesa Ridge 69, Canon City 43

Miami-Yoder 42, Hanover 40

Mountain Vista 68, Douglas County 58

Pagosa Springs 41, Monte Vista 32

Palmer 46, Coronado 35

Pine Creek 50, Rampart 42

Platte Valley 53, Brush 51

Ponderosa 66, Legend 39

Pueblo Central 58, Pueblo Centennial 37

Riverdale Ridge 58, Northridge 55

Rock Canyon 71, Heritage 30

Rocky Mountain 68, Mountain Range 63

Severance 63, Roosevelt 57

    • Simla 51, Evangelical Christian Academy 44

    Stargate School 64, Aurora West 46

    Steamboat Springs 34, Moffat County 28

    Sterling 55, Berthoud 43

    Strasburg 60, Estes Park 40

    Thomas Jefferson 52, Rangeview 39

    Vista Ridge 56, Doherty 50

    Wiley 65, South Baca 27

    Yuma 77, Caliche 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

