Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aspen 56, Grand Valley 34
Belleview Christian 58, Denver Jewish Day School 50
Byers 49, Colorado Springs 41
Chaparral 62, Highlands Ranch 45
Cheyenne Wells 47, Genoa-Hugo 34
Coal Ridge 59, Delta 58
Custer County def. Pikes Peak, forfeit
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 57, DSST: Montview 52
Denver South 57, Vista PEAK 48
Denver Waldorf 49, Addenbrooke Classical 36
Eads 59, Idalia 55
Erie 55, Broomfield 52
FMHS 53, Grand Junction Central 47
Fairview 79, Prairie View 70
Fort Collins 73, Legacy 49
Fossil Ridge 79, Northglenn 39
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Liberty 36
Frederick 90, Thompson Valley 67
Front Range Baptist 57, Rocky Mountain 46
Highland 76, Wellington 33
Kent Denver 94, Jefferson Academy 73
La Veta 61, Cheraw 57
Lewis-Palmer 66, Discovery Canyon 44
Liberty Common 45, Timnath 41
Loveland 71, Monarch 69
Manitou Springs 71, Alamosa 62
Mesa Ridge 69, Canon City 43
Miami-Yoder 42, Hanover 40
Mountain Vista 68, Douglas County 58
Pagosa Springs 41, Monte Vista 32
Palmer 46, Coronado 35
Pine Creek 50, Rampart 42
Platte Valley 53, Brush 51
Ponderosa 66, Legend 39
Pueblo Central 58, Pueblo Centennial 37
Riverdale Ridge 58, Northridge 55
Rock Canyon 71, Heritage 30
Rocky Mountain 68, Mountain Range 63
Severance 63, Roosevelt 57
Simla 51, Evangelical Christian Academy 44
Stargate School 64, Aurora West 46
Steamboat Springs 34, Moffat County 28
Sterling 55, Berthoud 43
Strasburg 60, Estes Park 40
Thomas Jefferson 52, Rangeview 39
Vista Ridge 56, Doherty 50
Wiley 65, South Baca 27
Yuma 77, Caliche 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/