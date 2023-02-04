Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grand Isle 42, Lutheran 25
Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32
Merryville 92, Basile 30
Pope John Paul 51, Northlake Christian 39
Rapides 54, Alexandria Country Day 29
Ruston 40, Ouachita Parish 36
Tioga 65, Sacred Heart 43
Walker 73, Live Oak 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DeRidder vs. Eunice, ccd.
Pine Prairie vs. Opelousas, ccd.
RHS vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.
River Oaks vs. Lincoln Preparatory School, ccd.
___
