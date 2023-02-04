AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grand Isle 42, Lutheran 25

Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32

Merryville 92, Basile 30

Pope John Paul 51, Northlake Christian 39

Rapides 54, Alexandria Country Day 29

Ruston 40, Ouachita Parish 36

Tioga 65, Sacred Heart 43

Walker 73, Live Oak 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DeRidder vs. Eunice, ccd.

Pine Prairie vs. Opelousas, ccd.

RHS vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.

River Oaks vs. Lincoln Preparatory School, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

