Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 4A West=

Sub-State 1=

Hugoton 97, Winfield 61

Rock Creek 54, Abilene 50

Sub-State 2=

Andale 55, Rose Hill 44

McPherson 71, Chapman 39

Sub-State 3=

Circle 59, Ulysses 51

Wellington 50, Buhler 40

Sub-State 4=

Clay Center 62, Augusta 60, OT

Pratt 56, Mulvane 40

Class 5A East=

Sub-State 1=

Highland Park 90, Lansing 26

St. James Academy 51, Topeka Seaman 41

Sub-State 2=

BV Southwest 86, Bonner Springs 55

Sub-State 3=

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Piper 53

KC Sumner 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 54

Sub-State 4=

Pittsburg 65, Spring Hill 47

Class 5A West=

Sub-State 1=

Hays 46, Great Bend 42

Kapaun Mount Carmel 84, Valley Center 40

Sub-State 2=

Hutchinson 53, Salina Central 37

Topeka West 61, Arkansas City 51

Sub-State 3=

Andover 63, Goddard 30

Emporia 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 53

Sub-State 4=

Andover Central 48, Maize 38

Maize South 75, Goddard-Eisenhower 54

