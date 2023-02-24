AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Jersey, Group 2=

Bound Brook 46, Rumson-Fair Haven 45

Manasquan 76, Roselle 41

Raritan 47, Delaware Valley Regional 33

South River 83, Point Pleasant Boro 56

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Marlboro 55, Freehold Township 42

Middletown South 63, Jackson Memorial 58

South Brunswick 72, North Brunswick 42

Trenton Central 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Glen Rock 48, Wallkill Valley 45

Indian Hills 48, Westwood 29

Ramsey 48, Jefferson 38

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Eastside Paterson 47, Livingston 19

North Bergen 74, Union City 66

Passaic Tech 64, Hackensack 59

Ridgewood 58, Clifton 42

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Bernards 69, West Side 46

Madison 59, Hanover Park 51

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

Hillsborough 48, Columbia 41

Linden 49, Franklin 43

Newark East Side 49, Ridge 43

Westfield 59, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56

South Jersey, Group 2=

Cinnaminson 65, Haddon Heights 55

Haddonfield 65, Medford Tech 54

Middle Township 76, Lindenwold 52

Sterling 53, Overbrook 46

South Jersey, Group 4=

Cherry Hill East 62, Toms River North 56

Eastern 57, Central Regional 55

Egg Harbor 64, Atlantic Tech 47

Lenape 58, Williamstown 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

