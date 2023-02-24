Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NJSIAA Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Jersey, Group 2=
Bound Brook 46, Rumson-Fair Haven 45
Manasquan 76, Roselle 41
Raritan 47, Delaware Valley Regional 33
South River 83, Point Pleasant Boro 56
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Marlboro 55, Freehold Township 42
Middletown South 63, Jackson Memorial 58
South Brunswick 72, North Brunswick 42
Trenton Central 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Glen Rock 48, Wallkill Valley 45
Indian Hills 48, Westwood 29
Ramsey 48, Jefferson 38
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Eastside Paterson 47, Livingston 19
North Bergen 74, Union City 66
Passaic Tech 64, Hackensack 59
Ridgewood 58, Clifton 42
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Bernards 69, West Side 46
Madison 59, Hanover Park 51
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
Hillsborough 48, Columbia 41
Linden 49, Franklin 43
Newark East Side 49, Ridge 43
Westfield 59, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56
South Jersey, Group 2=
Cinnaminson 65, Haddon Heights 55
Haddonfield 65, Medford Tech 54
Middle Township 76, Lindenwold 52
Sterling 53, Overbrook 46
South Jersey, Group 4=
Cherry Hill East 62, Toms River North 56
Eastern 57, Central Regional 55
Egg Harbor 64, Atlantic Tech 47
Lenape 58, Williamstown 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/