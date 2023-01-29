AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conway Springs 33, Arkansas City 31

Derby 50, Wichita Heights 33

Emporia 53, Topeka Seaman 52

Hoops for Christ, Ky. 49, Wichita Home School 46

Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Wichita Home School 41

Lawrence 50, Goddard-Eisenhower 38

McPherson 62, Clearwater 39

Rossville 56, Northeast Christian Homeschool 28

St. James Academy 49, Wichita Southeast 38

St. Mary’s 58, Concordia 45

Wichita Sunrise 73, Little River 65

LCL Tournament=

Championship=

Lebo 50, Olpe 40

Top Gun Tournament=

Championship=

Topeka Hayden 48, Spring Hill 39

Fifth Place=

Lansing 49, Jefferson West 45

Third Place=

Nemaha Central 54, Baldwin 38

Wildcat Classic=

Championship=

Wellington 39, Mulvane 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

